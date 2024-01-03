On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Just Getting Started

Jan 3, 2024, 9:53 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 men’s basketball is off and running in its final season of conference play as all 12 schools begin to look at futures in other conferences next season.

The “Conference of Champions” only has one team currently ranked in the AP Top 25 in No. 10 Arizona, while Utah has received votes the past few weeks and could be on the cusp of breaking in.

While it’s been a few years since the Pac-12 has been terribly compelling in men’s basketball, the conference is off to an interesting start in league play. Let’s take a closer look.

How Things Shook Out In Week One Of Conference Play

Despite being the only ranked team, Arizona showed some vulnerabilities opening league play 1-1 with a loss to Stanford who is only 6-6 overall on the season.

On the other hand, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, and ASU got off to really strong starts going 2-0 to open league play.

Currently, Utah and Colorado hold the best overall records in the conference at 11-2 with Oregon and Arizona right behind them at 10-3.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Two

Utah and Colorado head to the desert this week to take on the Arizona schools and this feels like the most interesting set of matchups to watch early on in league play.

As mentioned above, Utah and Colorado have the best overall records and are 2-0 in league play. The Utes are also on the cusp of sneaking into the AP Top 25.

The Arizona schools, and particularly ranked Arizona will be a very good litmus test for where the Utes and Buffs truly stand in Pac-12 hierarchy while also testing just how good the Wildcats are.

Additionally, Oregon who is also in the upper echelon of the conference early on will be taking on the Washington schools whom Utah and Colorado swept over the past weekend. This is another set of games that has the potential to really showcase where everyone is.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week One

  1. Utah, (11-2, 2-0)
  2. Colorado (11-2, 2-0)
  3. Arizona (10-3, 1-1)
  4. Oregon (10-3, 1-1)
  5. Arizona State (8-5, 2-0)
  6. Oregon State (9-4, 1-1)
  7. Washington State (9-4, 0-2)
  8. Washington (8-5, 0-2)
  9. Stanford (6-6, 1-1)
  10. UCLA (6-7, 1-1)
  11. USC (6-7, 0-2)
  12. Cal (4-9, 0-2)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State’s Dillon Jones Earns Fourth Big Sky Weekly Honor Of Season

Dillon Jones earned his fourth Big Sky Player of the Week award while leading Weber State to wins over Montana and Montana State.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Announce Signing Of Swedish Midfielder

Less than a month before players report for preseason conditioning, Utah Royals FC has signed midfielder Agnes Nyberg.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Looks To Bounce Back In Big 12 Home Opener Against Oklahoma

BYU's first-ever home game in Big 12 play is against the Oklahoma Sooners.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Utah State Proves Non-Conference Success Not An Illusion

A blowout win on the road against Air Force showed that Utah State will need to be taken seriously as Mountain West play opens.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Defensive End Jonah Elliss Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss had a spectacular season in 2023 prompting him to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Great Osobor’s Career-High Helps Utah State Subdue Air Force

USU ran its offense through Great Osobor, leading to a career-high 32 points in the 88-60 win over Air Force.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Just Getting Started