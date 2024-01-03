On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Ready, Set, Go!

Jan 3, 2024, 10:35 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 women’s basketball is off and running in its final season of conference play as all 12 schools begin to look at futures in other conferences next season.

The “Conference of Champions” looks to be highly competitive again in women’s college hoops with five teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

While it’s still very early in conference play, women’s basketball looks to be alive and well in the Pac-12’s final season of existence. Let’s take a closer look.

How Things Shook Out In Week One Of Conference Play

Week one got off to a bang for women’s basketball with four of the conference’s five ranked teams facing each other out of the gate.

No. 2 UCLA won the matchup against No. 9 USC and No. 5 Colorado pulled it out against No. 15 Utah to get things started.

Currently Oregon State, UCLA, Stanford, Colorado, Washington and Arizona are unbeaten in conference play at 1-0. Oregon State and UCLA also have the best overall records sitting at 12-0 on the season.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Two

No ranked teams will be facing each other in week two.

Both Utah and USC who came out on the losing end of their ranked matchups last week will be looking to get on track in conference play against the Arizona schools and Oregon schools this week.

Colorado and Arizona could prove an interesting matchup this week as well since they are the only pairing of undefeated (conference play) teams. Washington and Stanford could also prove to be an interesting matchup for the same reason depending on how they handle their first opponent of the week.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week One

  1. UCLA, (12-0, 1-0)
  2. Colorado (11-1, 1-0)
  3. Stanford (10-3, 1-0)
  4. Oregon State (12-0, 1-0)
  5. USC (10-1, 0-1)
  6. Utah (10-3, 0-1)
  7. Washington (10-1, 1-0)
  8. Arizona (9-4, 1-0)
  9. Washington State (11-3, 0-1)
  10. Cal (10-3, 0-1)
  11. Oregon (9-5, 0-1)
  12. Arizona State (8-5, 0-1)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Way-Too-Early Big 12 Football Power Rankings For 2024 Season

The KSL Sports team voted on their way-too-early Big 12 Football Power Rankings for the 16-team edition of the league.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Just Getting Started

Pac-12 men's basketball is in its final season of conference play as all 12 schools begin to look at futures in other conferences next season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State’s Dillon Jones Earns Fourth Big Sky Weekly Honor Of Season

Dillon Jones earned his fourth Big Sky Player of the Week award while leading Weber State to wins over Montana and Montana State.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Announce Signing Of Swedish Midfielder

Less than a month before players report for preseason conditioning, Utah Royals FC has signed midfielder Agnes Nyberg.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Looks To Bounce Back In Big 12 Home Opener Against Oklahoma

BYU's first-ever home game in Big 12 play is against the Oklahoma Sooners.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Utah State Proves Non-Conference Success Not An Illusion

A blowout win on the road against Air Force showed that Utah State will need to be taken seriously as Mountain West play opens.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Ready, Set, Go!