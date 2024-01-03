Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Ready, Set, Go!

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 women’s basketball is off and running in its final season of conference play as all 12 schools begin to look at futures in other conferences next season.

The “Conference of Champions” looks to be highly competitive again in women’s college hoops with five teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

While it’s still very early in conference play, women’s basketball looks to be alive and well in the Pac-12’s final season of existence. Let’s take a closer look.

How Things Shook Out In Week One Of Conference Play

Week one got off to a bang for women’s basketball with four of the conference’s five ranked teams facing each other out of the gate.

No. 2 UCLA won the matchup against No. 9 USC and No. 5 Colorado pulled it out against No. 15 Utah to get things started.

Currently Oregon State, UCLA, Stanford, Colorado, Washington and Arizona are unbeaten in conference play at 1-0. Oregon State and UCLA also have the best overall records sitting at 12-0 on the season.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Two

No ranked teams will be facing each other in week two.

Both Utah and USC who came out on the losing end of their ranked matchups last week will be looking to get on track in conference play against the Arizona schools and Oregon schools this week.

Colorado and Arizona could prove an interesting matchup this week as well since they are the only pairing of undefeated (conference play) teams. Washington and Stanford could also prove to be an interesting matchup for the same reason depending on how they handle their first opponent of the week.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week One

UCLA, (12-0, 1-0) Colorado (11-1, 1-0) Stanford (10-3, 1-0) Oregon State (12-0, 1-0) USC (10-1, 0-1) Utah (10-3, 0-1) Washington (10-1, 1-0) Arizona (9-4, 1-0) Washington State (11-3, 0-1) Cal (10-3, 0-1) Oregon (9-5, 0-1) Arizona State (8-5, 0-1)

