Former Utah State QB Jordan Love Earns NFC Player Of Week Honors

Jan 3, 2024, 2:35 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Following a big win over the Minnesota Vikings in week 17, former Utah State QB Jordan Love was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Packers blew out the Vikings, 33-10, and Love posted four total touchdowns.

Love connected on 24 of his 33 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. He added two rushes for two yards and a touchdown on the ground.

His 73% completion percentage helped him post an impressive 125.3 passer rating.

Love has only reached the 125 passer rating mark one other time this season. On Thanksgiving Day, Love led Green Bay to a win over Detroit with a passer rating of 125.5.

RELATED: Jordan Love's Great Game Gives Packers Thanksgiving Win Over Lions

The week 17 win could prove to be very important for Green Bay.

If they can beat the 7-9 Chicago Bears next week, Jordan Love will have led the team to a playoff berth in his first season as the starter.

Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Jaren Hall & Vikings

The Vikings hosted Love and the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 31.

The former USU standout carried Green Bay to a big victory after throwing three touchdown passes and running for another.

The Packers went on to defeat the Vikings, 33-10.

The former Aggie came into the contest having thrown for 3,587 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this season.

With the win, the Packers improved their record to 8-8 this season, including 4-5 on the road.

Green Bay’s next game is its regular season finale at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 7.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

