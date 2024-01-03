Jazz Host Pistons Before Difficult Road Trip

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to continue to their recent hot streak when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have won five of their last six games and eight of their last 11 dating back to mid-December.

The Pistons are coming off a 23-point loss to the Houston Rockets after snapping their 28-game losing streak on December 30.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Jazz Need Momentum Before Road Trip

After facing the 3-30 Pistons the Jazz will travel east to face the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks before returning home to face the Denver Nuggets next Wednesday.

Each of those four opponents has a top-six record in the NBA, led by the Celtics at 26-7.

The @utahjazz injury report: Maybe anticipating an opportunity to get the rookies on the floor against the @DetroitPistons. *QUESTIONABLE – Taylor Hendricks (G League) *QUESTIONABLE – Brice Sensabaugh (G League) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 3, 2024

The Jazz are tied for the best record in the NBA over their last six games at 5-1.

Utah has the second-best defensive rating in the league during the stretch at 109.3, while owning the sixth-best offensive rating at 119.3.

Pistons On Tough Four-Game Road Swing

The Pistons will face the Jazz hoping to snap a 15-game road losing streak.

Detroit’s first win of the season came in Charlotte on October 27, but haven’t won on the road since.

Wiseman with the one hand SLAM pic.twitter.com/SdaJ6hdP4v — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 2, 2024

The Pistons nearly ended their road woes by taking the Celtics to overtime in Boston on December 28 but fell 128-122 in extra time.

Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak in Utah last season with a 126-116 victory at the Delta Center.

How To Watch Jazz And Pistons

The Jazz will face the Pistons on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops