Ravens Will Start Former Ute Tyler Huntley Against Steelers In Week 18

Jan 3, 2024, 3:05 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Baltimore Ravens announced that MVP candidate Lamar Jackson will sit out of the team’s week 18 contest paving the way for former Utah QB Tyler Huntley to make his first start of the season.

The Ravens have already secured the best record in the AFC and a first-round bye.

Despite not starting yet this season, Huntley has still gotten some reps and looked good in his time on the field.

In his last two games, Huntley connected on six of his eight passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson said he was confident in Huntley’s ability to get the job done against the Steelers in the final week of the season.

Despite having defensive playmakers like T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steeler’s defense has been subpar in 2023.

They are 23rd in passing yards allowed, 21st in passing touchdowns allowed, and 18th in rushing yards allowed.

If Huntley can lead the Ravens to a win over Pittsburgh, it will be Baltimore’s second time posting 14 or more wins in the regular season. The last time was back in 2019 when Jackson received his first MVP trophy.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but has started games in place of the former NFL MVP.

Last season, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Named To 2023 AFC Pro Bowl Roster

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

During his three seasons in the league, Huntley has thrown for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 65.6 percent completion rate. He’s also run for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

In the offseason, Huntley signed a restricted free agent tender with the Ravens.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

