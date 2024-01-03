Man found dead after SWAT standoff in Taylorsville, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — A man was found dead after an armed standoff at a Taylorsville reception center Wednesday afternoon.

Taylorsville police Sgt. Jake Hill said a medical call was reported for a 60-year-old man at Aspen Landing, a reception center on 6388 S. Redwood Road, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Hill said when Unified Fire Department firefighters arrived in the building, they saw a man pointing a handgun at the crew. Firefighters exited the building and called police.

According to police, employees evacuated the building as Taylorville police officers responded. Officers attempted to contact the man but were unsuccessful.

Hill said that a SWAT team was called to assist and took over the operation.

According to police, SWAT officers breached the building and attempted to contact the man. When SWAT entered the building, they found the man dead, apparently having taken his own life.

Hill said the man was an employee of the reception center. He said the man possibly knew that fire crews were responding to the scene.