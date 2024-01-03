How To Watch Commitment Ceremony For Bountiful’s Faletau Satuala

SALT LAKE CITY – Bountiful High standout Faletau Satuala will have a national stage for his college decision.

The four-star safety/athlete prospect will announce where he is continuing his football career at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Satuala is one of the top uncommitted recruits from Utah in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The final three schools that he is deciding between are BYU, Utah, and UCLA.

His decision will be televised nationally this Saturday, January 6, 2024, as part of the All-American Bowl broadcast on NBC. If you live in Salt Lake City, you can watch Satuala’s commitment on KSL 5 TV beginning at 11 a.m. (MT).

Satuala will be part of the West squad in the All-American Bowl wearing jersey No. 15.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Satuala is the state of Utah’s No. 3 prospect, according to the industry standard 247Sports Composite. Satuala checks in at No. 411 on the 247Sports Composite’s national rankings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blair Angulo (@blairangulo247)

Satuala is one of five players who plan to announce their college decision at the All-American Bowl. The others are fellow four-star prospects Marcellus Barnes Jr. (CB, Chattanooga, Tennessee), Trajen Greco (S, Hoschton, Georgia), Daniel Hill (RB, Meridian, Mississippi), and Zavier Mincey (S, Daytona Beach, Florida).

How To Watch Faletau Satuala Commitment

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

TV: NBC / KSL 5 TV (in Salt Lake City)

Channel 5 (in Salt Lake City)

Kickoff: 11 a.m. (MT)

How To Stream All-American Bowl 2024

About Faletau Satuala

Satuala led a Bountiful High football team that reached the 5A State Championship Game in 2024.

During his senior season, Satuala recorded 86 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and three pass deflections. Satuala also contributed on the offensive side, hauling in 54 receptions for 799 yards.

Satuala’s versatility at Bountiful earned him the “Mr. 2-Way” award for 5A from the KSL Sports Rewind team.

Satuala took official visits to BYU, Utah, and UCLA last summer.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper