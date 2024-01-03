Walker Kessler Creates No Fly Zone Against Detroit Pistons

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler sent the Detroit Pistons packing multiple times in the first quarter with four blocks.

Detroit kept attacking the rim but Kessler wasn’t allowing anything to get through.

Surprisingly, four blocks isn’t even the most rejections Kessler has had in a quarter this season.

In the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 14, Kessler posted five blocks.

That is tied for the most blocks in a quarter this season. The all-time NBA record for blocks in a quarter is eight.

Kessler added two points and a rebound in the opening quarter.

Despite Kessler’s rim protection, the Utah Jazz trailed by seven, 33-26.

Jazz Host Pistons Before Difficult Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will look to continue to their recent hot streak when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have won five of their last six games and eight of their last 11 dating back to mid-December.

The Pistons are coming off a 23-point loss to the Houston Rockets after snapping their 28-game losing streak on December 30.

After facing the 3-30 Pistons the Jazz will travel east to face the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks before returning home to face the Denver Nuggets next Wednesday.

Each of those four opponents has a top-six record in the NBA, led by the Celtics at 26-7.

The Jazz are tied for the best record in the NBA over their last six games at 5-1.

Utah has the second-best defensive rating in the league during the stretch at 109.3 while owning the sixth-best offensive rating at 119.3.

