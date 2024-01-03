Passing Lane Steal Leads To Transition Dunk For Jazz Guard Kris Dunn

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Jazz fought back from down ten, Kris Dunn showed his hustle as he turned defense into offense.

Dunn jumped a pass by Cade Cunningham and threw down a dunk with two Pistons trailing the play.

The slam gave Dunn his first points of the game.

But, his impact was felt in other places.

With Dunn as the primary defender, Cade Cunningham had just nine points at halftime on 4/9 shooting.

Despite their best player struggling, Detroit held a two-pot lead at the break.

Former Jazzman Bojan Bogdanovic led all scorers at halftime with 15.

Jazz Host Pistons Before Difficult Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will look to continue to their recent hot streak when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have won five of their last six games and eight of their last 11 dating back to mid-December.

The Pistons are coming off a 23-point loss to the Houston Rockets after snapping their 28-game losing streak on December 30.

The @utahjazz injury report: Maybe anticipating an opportunity to get the rookies on the floor against the @DetroitPistons. *QUESTIONABLE – Taylor Hendricks (G League) *QUESTIONABLE – Brice Sensabaugh (G League) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 3, 2024

After facing the 3-30 Pistons the Jazz will travel east to face the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks before returning home to face the Denver Nuggets next Wednesday.

Each of those four opponents has a top-six record in the NBA, led by the Celtics at 26-7.

The Jazz are tied for the best record in the NBA over their last six games at 5-1.

Utah has the second-best defensive rating in the league during the stretch at 109.3 while owning the sixth-best offensive rating at 119.3.

