Utah Jazz Fan Wins Car For Sinking Shot At Halftime Of Pistons Game

SALT LAKE CITY – A lucky Utah Jazz fan was called down to the court at halftime with a chance to hit three three-pointers in a minute for a new car.

After nailing the third and final three from the top of the key, the fan started celebrating and was joined by the rest of the Delta Center.

what’s better than sinking some shots in front of the home crowd? how about 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐂𝐀𝐑 for it, courtesy of @kengarff! (in the slides too 👀) pic.twitter.com/3s9jYcPduQ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 4, 2024

The moment livened up the restless Jazz crowd following a rough first half against Detroit.

Utah trailed by two at the half to the 3-30 Pistons.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Jazz built off this momentum with an 11-1 run to take the lead.

Lauri Markkanen helped lead the Jazz comeback with eight points n the third.

Jazz Host Pistons Before Difficult Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will look to continue to their recent hot streak when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have won five of their last six games and eight of their last 11 dating back to mid-December.

The Pistons are coming off a 23-point loss to the Houston Rockets after snapping their 28-game losing streak on December 30.

The @utahjazz injury report: Maybe anticipating an opportunity to get the rookies on the floor against the @DetroitPistons. *QUESTIONABLE – Taylor Hendricks (G League) *QUESTIONABLE – Brice Sensabaugh (G League) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 3, 2024

After facing the 3-30 Pistons the Jazz will travel east to face the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks before returning home to face the Denver Nuggets next Wednesday.

Each of those four opponents has a top-six record in the NBA, led by the Celtics at 26-7.

The Jazz are tied for the best record in the NBA over their last six games at 5-1.

Utah has the second-best defensive rating in the league during the stretch at 109.3 while owning the sixth-best offensive rating at 119.3.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

