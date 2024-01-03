Clarkson, Markkanen Drill Late Threes As Jazz Take Pistons To Overtime

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson both hit threes in the final minute to give the Utah Jazz a lead over Detroit.

However, Detroit was able to hit two response threes to force overtime in Delta Center.

After scoring just seven points in the first half, Clarkson caught fire after halftime.

He scored 24 points, including 12 in the fourth, to bring Utah within striking distance.

Markkanen added 28 points in regulation.

🚨 LAURI MARKKANEN FOR THE LEAD, BUT ALEC BURKS TIES IT AT THE BUZZER 🚨@DetroitPistons 138@utahjazz 138 WHAT A GAME IN UTAH. WE’RE GOING TO OT. 📲 https://t.co/MZEetu6mK4 pic.twitter.com/k7OgYWYY6e — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2024

Alec Burks tied the game at the buzzer but former Jazzman Bojan Bogdanovic tied the game at 135 after Clarkson’s triple.

Bogdanovic shot the lights out on his former home court.

He posted 36 points with eight makes from deep.

Jazz Host Pistons Before Difficult Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will look to continue to their recent hot streak when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have won five of their last six games and eight of their last 11 dating back to mid-December.

The Pistons are coming off a 23-point loss to the Houston Rockets after snapping their 28-game losing streak on December 30.

The @utahjazz injury report: Maybe anticipating an opportunity to get the rookies on the floor against the @DetroitPistons. *QUESTIONABLE – Taylor Hendricks (G League) *QUESTIONABLE – Brice Sensabaugh (G League) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 3, 2024

After facing the 3-30 Pistons the Jazz will travel east to face the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks before returning home to face the Denver Nuggets next Wednesday.

Each of those four opponents has a top-six record in the NBA, led by the Celtics at 26-7.

The Jazz are tied for the best record in the NBA over their last six games at 5-1.

Utah has the second-best defensive rating in the league during the stretch at 109.3 while owning the sixth-best offensive rating at 119.3.

