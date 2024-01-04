On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Jazz Beat Pistons In Overtime Thriller

Jan 3, 2024, 9:55 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz came from behind late in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime where they beat the Detroit Pistons 154-148.

Jordan Clarkson scored 36 points while former Jazzman Bojan Bogdanovic added 36 of his own for the Pistons.

With the win the Jazz moved to 6-1 in their last seven games.

First Quarter

The Pistons got off to a quick start to take an 11-4 lead in Utah while shooting 4-4 from the floor including 2-2 from the three-point line and 1-1 from the free-throw line.

Detroit attacked Lauri Markkanen off the dribble repeatedly in the first quarter and found success getting to the rim for easy finishes.

The Jazz shot just 2-7 from three in the first quarter and turned the ball over five times.

After one the Jazz trailed the Pistons 33-26.

 Second Quarter

The Pistons entered the game as the league’s third-worst three-point shooting team but knocked down 4-10 to open the game to build a double-digit lead.

The Jazz answered with a 9-0 run on back-to-back threes from Keyonte George and Markkanen and a three-point play from Kelly Olynyk.

After the Pistons rebuilt their lead to eight, the Jazz closed the half on a 6-0 run.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Pistons 68-66.

Third Quarter

The Jazz took their first lead of the game at 69-68, but the Pistons answered with a 9-2 run to rebuild a six point lead.

Midway through the third, the Jazz went on an 11-1 run fueled by six points from Simone Fontecchio who scored six points and assisted on a Keyonte George dunk to retake a 95-92 lead.

The Pistons again bounced back closing the quarter on a 10-2 run, including seven straight from Alec Burks.

The Jazz trailed the Pistons 109-104 after three.

Fourth Quarter

The Pistons lead climbed to eight early as Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic hit consecutive threes early in the fourth.

Jordan Clarkson answered with seven points, part of a 9-0 run as the Jazz took a 118-117 lead with 8:01 left to play.

However, the Pistons responded with an 8-0 run to rebuild the Pistons lead to seven midway through the fourth.

The Jazz tied the game at 132 with one minute left to play, and Clarkson added a three with 30 seconds left to play, but Bogdanovic answered with a three with 15 seconds left on a broken play.

Lauri Markkanen hit a three-pointer with four seconds left to play, but Burks drove the length of the floor and hit a three at buzzer to send the game to overtime tied at 138.

Overtime

The Pistons struggled to shoot in overtime connecting on just 2-9 from the floor as the Jazz sunk 3-6.

The Jazz downed the Pistons 154-148.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

