Weber State Basketball Pulls Out Two-Point Win Off Game-Winning Shot

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State Basketball defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits by two points, 75-73, to grab an early win in the Big Sky – Summit Challenge.

The Big Sky – Summit Challenge is a competition held by the two conferences with a trophy and bragging rights on the line.

The Wildcats won their first game behind a 23-point outing from Dillon Jones.

First Half

Blaise Threatt and Dillon Jones carried the Wildcats’ offense early on.

The duo combined for 17 of Weber State’s first 19 points.

The Wildcats and Jackrabbits were evenly matched in the first 20 minutes.

There were six lead changes and neither side held a lead larger than seven.

Jones scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half.

DJ is 🔥 Wildcats take the lead! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/frjHslV7MU — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) January 4, 2024

Zeke Mayo led the way for South Dakota State as he scored 10 points before halftime.

He would finish with 20.

The Wildcats went into the break with a five-point lead, 40-35.

Wildcats lead at halftime! Dillon Jones – 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/lFJ9M53unj — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) January 4, 2024

Second Half

Weber State opened the second half with an 11-4 run.

South Dakota State shifted their defensive focus to Dillon Jones which allowed other guys to get easy looks.

The Wildcats coasted through the second half with a comfortable lead.

With five minutes to go, Weber State led 71-58.

The Jackrabbits caught fire in the final stretch. They made three threes in less than 60 seconds and found themselves down by four with two minutes to go.

Threes from Mims & Easley have us within 4 with 1:40 left! #GoJacks 🐰 — Jackrabbit Men’s Basketball (@GoJacksMBB) January 4, 2024

A pair of free throws and a layup from Mayo resulted in a tie game with 30 seconds on the clock.

With the game on the line, Jones made his way to the free throw line. He gave the defense an array of moves before fading away and sinking the game-winner.

Weber State pulled out a two-point win in their first Big Sky – Summit Challenge matchup.

