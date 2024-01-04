Two dead, one injured in crash that temporarily closed I-15 in Payson

PAYSON — Two women were killed and another was critically injured in a crash that temporarily closed northbound Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened near the 800 South exit in Payson just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday when a semitruck veered off the road into the left shoulder. The semi overcorrected to the right and rolled.

Moments later, a red Honda Civic crashed into the semi.

“Unfortunately, with that overturned semi the way it was facing, you couldn’t see any lights or anything like that,” Roden said. “So they were from what it appears, it didn’t look like they knew that the semi was there blocking the roadway.”

Three women were in the Honda at the time of the crash. The driver and front-seat passenger died at the scene, while a backseat passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

Northbound I-15 was closed for several hours Thursday morning and traffic was diverted off at the Santaquin Main Street exit until one lane reopened shortly before 9 a.m.