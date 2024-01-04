On the Site:
Firefighters Put Out Large Fire At Home Of Miami Dolphins Receiver Tyreek Hill

Jan 4, 2024, 10:24 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told reporters that some family members were home at the time of the fire.

“He and his family are safe,” Rosenhaus said. “No one was injured No. 1, no pets, so for that, we’re very grateful. We’re very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there’ll be some smoke and water damage. It’s very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope.”

Rosenhaus said Hill will not comment at this time, that the cause remains under investigation and that it was largely contained to one room.

Footage showed Hill arriving at his home just before 3 p.m. EST with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, whom he married last month. He was also roaming around outside near the home, sometimes with his hand on his chest and on his face, speaking to authorities.

Hill paid $6.9 million in May 2022 for the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property.

Firefighters appeared to be working on the highest parts of the structure. Many of the bedrooms, a home theatre and a den were among the rooms upstairs, according to the property listing. The house also featured a putting green, an NBA-sized basketball court, a heated salt-water filtration pool and a spa built for 10 people. Also on the property: two guest houses, along with lemon, mango and banana trees.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said his thoughts are with Hill and his family. Tagovailoa was told about the fire after Wednesday’s practice.

“I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now,” Tagovailoa said. “I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He’s good as well. I know it’s a little cliche to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe.”

Hill, 29, currently leads the NFL with 1,717 yards receiving and has 12 touchdowns. He is the only player in NFL history to record at least 1,700 yards in multiple seasons. He had 1,710 yards in 2023, which was his first season with the Dolphins after being traded from Kansas City in March 2022. The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

Firefighters Put Out Large Fire At Home Of Miami Dolphins Receiver Tyreek Hill