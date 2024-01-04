On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Jazz Fan Favorite Ricky Rubio Retires From NBA

Jan 4, 2024, 11:21 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio has officially retired from the NBA.

The 12-year NBA veteran took to social media to announce his decision.

“July 30th was one of the toughest nights of my life. My mind went to a dark place. I kind of knew I was going on that direction, but I’ve never thought I wasn’t under control of the situation. The next day, I decided to stop my professional career,” Rubio wrote.

“One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations. Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health. But I’m proud to say I’m doing much better and getting better everyday. I wanted to post this message for you today because my NBA career has come to an end.”

In August, Rubio announced he was stepping way from basketball to focus on his mental health.

The decision caused Rubio to miss the 2023 FIBA World Cup tournament.

In 2019, Rubio led Spain to a World Cup title and was named MVP of the tournament.

Ricky Rubio Was Jazz Fan Favorite

The Jazz acquired Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2017 in an effort to convince free agent forward Gordon Hayward to re-sign with the team.

Though Hayward left for the Boston Celtics shortly after, Rubio was a steady presence in the backcourt for the Jazz over the next two seasons where he became a fan and locker-room favorite.

The Spanish guard averaged 12.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 145 appearances with the Jazz over two regular seasons.

Rubio’s numbers climbed in the playoffs where he averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 11 appearances, including a thrilling first round victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018.

After acquiring Mike Conley during the 2019 offseason, Rubio left the Jazz for the Phoenix Suns, before making stops in Minnesota, and Cleveland..

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Runnin’ Utes Preparing For Big Test Against Arizona Schools

Utah men's basketball have a great opportunity to make a case for themselves against the Arizona schools this week.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Firefighters Put Out Large Fire At Home Of Miami Dolphins Receiver Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Lays Out BYU’s Expectations For Inaugural Big 12 Schedule

Big 12 play has arrived for No. 12 BYU Basketball. Mark Pope shares his expectations for conference play.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clutch Jazz Overcome Feisty Pistons In Overtime

The Utah Jazz held off a hot shooting Detroit Pistons roster to earn a record-setting 154-148 victory at home.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Basketball Pulls Out Two-Point Win Off Game-Winning Shot

Weber State Basketball defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits by two points to grab an early win in the Big Sky - Summit Challenge.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Poor Shooting Sinks BYU Against Oklahoma In Big 12 Home Opener

BYU is now 0-2 in league play after falling to the Oklahoma Sooners.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Former Jazz Fan Favorite Ricky Rubio Retires From NBA