Former Jazz Fan Favorite Ricky Rubio Retires From NBA

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio has officially retired from the NBA.

The 12-year NBA veteran took to social media to announce his decision.

“July 30th was one of the toughest nights of my life. My mind went to a dark place. I kind of knew I was going on that direction, but I’ve never thought I wasn’t under control of the situation. The next day, I decided to stop my professional career,” Rubio wrote.

“One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations. Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health. But I’m proud to say I’m doing much better and getting better everyday. I wanted to post this message for you today because my NBA career has come to an end.”

In August, Rubio announced he was stepping way from basketball to focus on his mental health.

The decision caused Rubio to miss the 2023 FIBA World Cup tournament.

In 2019, Rubio led Spain to a World Cup title and was named MVP of the tournament.

Ricky Rubio Was Jazz Fan Favorite

The Jazz acquired Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2017 in an effort to convince free agent forward Gordon Hayward to re-sign with the team.

Though Hayward left for the Boston Celtics shortly after, Rubio was a steady presence in the backcourt for the Jazz over the next two seasons where he became a fan and locker-room favorite.

The Spanish guard averaged 12.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 145 appearances with the Jazz over two regular seasons.

Rubio’s numbers climbed in the playoffs where he averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 11 appearances, including a thrilling first round victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018.

After acquiring Mike Conley during the 2019 offseason, Rubio left the Jazz for the Phoenix Suns, before making stops in Minnesota, and Cleveland..

