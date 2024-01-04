On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested in connection to Sugar House shooting that killed teen in September

Jan 4, 2024, 12:09 PM

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

BY JOSH ELLIS


SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a man in connection to a September shooting that killed 18-year-old J’kye Watkins.

Watkins was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 900 East and 2100 South in Sugar House around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2023. Detectives said they believe he attended an event at a private party venue when got into a fight with a group of men.

Those men left the party and allegedly began circling the area in a gray Nissan Sentra. Police said Watkins was walking through a parking lot when the men turned off the car’s headlights, entered the lot and shot Watkins.

He was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition and died hours later from his injuries.

Watkins’ uncle, Tyler Fillmore, said his nephew was shot 10 times. Fillmore also described Watkins as a funny young man who loved his family.

“J’kye would do anything for his family. He loved his brothers and sister, but most of all he loved his mom and that’s what is the most heartbreaking,” Fillmore said. “I just want people to know that the story out there might be negative but that’s just not him. He’s a great kid.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers arrested the driver of the Nissan, who was identified as Felix Diego-Rufino. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of murder.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be made. Anyone with information about this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 23-03839.

