Runnin’ Utes Preparing For Big Test Against Arizona Schools

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah men’s basketball has been rolling early on in the 2023-24 season despite not cracking the AP Top 25 rankings yet but will have another great opportunity to make a case for themselves against the Arizona schools this week.

The Utes start their quest late Thursday night against Arizona State with a 9:00 pm MT tip that can be viewed on ESPN2.

Utah will then be tasked with taking on No. 10 Arizona on Saturday, January 5 at 6:00 pm MT that can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Both schools have given the Utes fits in the past, but Utah head coach Craig Smith is hopeful his team is in a good spot to make some noise in conference play.

Time For Utah Basketball To Go On The Road Against Arizona Schools

The Runnin’ Utes got off to a great start last weekend hosting the Washington schools going 2-0 and having one of their star players in Branden Carlson have a career-high weekend.

However, the season is only just starting, and the Utes know how big this weekend on the road against the Arizona schools could be for them.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been on the road,” Smith said. “Since the St. Mary’s game whenever that was. Late November? Early December? We are in conference play now and it’s a good thing, though, you look at the history- it’s been a long, long, long time since we’ve won at Arizona, and it’s been since 2019 since we’ve won at Arizona State. This has been a very difficult road trip for the Utes historically and we are going to have to play awfully well.”

New year, same focus and desire to get better! pic.twitter.com/gOa9ew1cIc — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 3, 2024

It’s not just last weekend that’s giving Utah some confidence. As Smith pointed out, his team had a great month of December in out-of-conference play and currently sits at 11-2 on the season. A far cry from how Utah has looked for several years now at this point in the season.

“It’s going to be a very difficult road trip, but at the same time, we’re coming off a great month of December,” Smith said. “We have some momentum, and we just need to continue to play well.”

