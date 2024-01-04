Multiple Local NFL Players Named To Pro Bowl Games Rosters

SALT LAKE CITY – Seven players with ties to the state of Utah were named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Rosters.

From offense to defense and special teams, multiple Utah colleges were represented with the Pro Bowl selections.

#LocalsInTheNFL in the 2024 #ProBowlGames Jaylon Johnson (Utah/Bears)

Fred Warner (BYU/49ers)

Bobby Wagner (USU/Seahawks)

Penei Sewell (Desert Hills/Lions)

Puka Nacua (BYU/Rams)

Rashid Shaheed (Weber State/Saints)

Miles Killebrew (SUU/Steelers)#NFL @kslsports pic.twitter.com/0oRtMOlBrU — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) January 4, 2024

Jaylon Johnson, Fred Warner, Bobby Wagner, Penei Sewell, Puka Nacua, Rashid Shaheed, and Miles Killebrew are the seven locals who made the cut.

Former Utes In The Pro Bowl

Johnson, a former Utah Ute cornerback, has had an impressive season with the Chicago Bears.

In 14 games played, Johnson has recorded 36 tackles, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and one touchdown.

The 2024 Pro Bowl will be Johnson’s first. He was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Give ’em the good news, Coach! pic.twitter.com/8IZ5bchNdL — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 4, 2024

Former Cougars In The Pro Bowl

Linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Puka Nacua will both be representing the Royal Blue in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Warner has led a dominant 49ers defense with 132 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions.

The 2024 Pro Bowl will be Warner’s third.

Also playing in California, Rams WR Puka Nacua has put the NFL world on notice in his rookie season.

Through week 17, Nacua has recorded 101 receptions for 1,445 yards and five touchdowns.

OUR PRO BOWL COUGS 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NQgCErKNs5 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) January 4, 2024

Former Aggies In The Pro Bowl

Back to the defensive side, linebacker Bobby Wagner represents Utah State at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

With the 2024 selection, Wagner closes in on double-digit appearances with nine.

In 2023, Wagner posted 168 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

Thank you to everyone that voted ! Really

Means a lot ! https://t.co/Wtkhxwb2pD — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) January 4, 2024

Other Locals In The Pro Bowl

Former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed makes his first Pro Bowl with 43 receptions for 654 yards and four touchdowns.

Shaheed also lined up for 41 returns where he got 705 yards and a touchdown.

Former Southern Utah safety Miles Killebrew makes his first Pro Bowl for his work on Special Teams with the Steelers.

Last but not least, former Desert Hills High School standout Penei Sewell will make his second Pro Bowl in three seasons.

According to PFF, the Detroit Lions have the second-best offensive line in the NFL and Sewell has the highest overall season grade.

