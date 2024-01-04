On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

ESPN Analyst Fran Fraschilla On Where BYU’s Marriott Center Ranks In Big 12

Jan 4, 2024, 1:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 Conference is known for great basketball venues.

BYU joining the conference adds to the depth of top-tier venues in the league.

“It’s the highest attendance league in the country. There are incredible venues,” said BYU coach Mark Pope. “Phog Allen, Lubbock, and Hilton (Coliseum), and you know, Morgantown, Going down the list is great. We played at Houston, on the road, in our first year here and that’s a really special venue with clearly a great team.”

On Saturday, Cincinnati will get the first taste of a Big 12 atmosphere inside the 17,978-seat Marriott Center.

Fran Fraschilla sees the Marriott Center as a potential top-three venue in the Big 12

No one knows Big 12 arenas better than ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla.

Fraschilla is the top Big 12 analyst on ESPN’s college basketball coverage. So he knows the conference inside and out. But he also knows the Marriott Center from his head coaching days as the headman at New Mexico during the WAC and early Mountain West years.

Fraschilla sees BYU’s Marriott Center being among the best venues the Big 12 has to offer in short order.

“It’s going to be at the top pretty quickly,” Fran Fraschilla said to KSL Sports. “… I would say that the Marriott Center is going to be, as I look quickly through the league, it’s probably going to be in the top three.”

Fraschilla’s favorite venue is Phog Allen Fieldhouse

According to Fraschilla, the top venue in the Big 12 is Kansas’ basketball cathedral, Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

“I will say this: Allen Fieldhouse is my favorite place in college basketball,” Fraschilla said.

BYU travels to Kansas on February 27. It will be BYU’s first visit to Allen Fieldhouse since 1971.

“Any Coug fan who can get there and get a ticket over the course of the next few years to watch the Cougs play in there will know what I’m talking about.”

Fraschilla’s first BYU broadcast that he will be part of this season is on January 20 at Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Texas Tech’s United Supermarkets Arena is another hostile environment in Big 12 play.

There isn’t a scheduled Fran Fraschilla broadcast yet inside the Marriott Center. But when it comes, Fraschilla will excited to be back in Provo.

“It looks as brand new as it looked like in 1970 or whenever they built it,” Fraschilla said. “So I cannot wait to get to Provo because I know how great the fan base is. I’m excited about representing ESPN during Big 12 play.”

BYU basketball starter wants ESPN’s Jay Bilas to recognize the Marriott Center

Before practice on Thursday, BYU senior Spencer Johnson spoke to the media.

After the final question was asked, Johnson made it a point to send a message to ESPN analyst Jay Bilas. He wants Bilas to recognize the Marriott Center as one of the Top Five venues in college basketball.

“This one goes out to Jay Bilas,” Johnson said. “If you’re listening, I saw a video the other day. You put out the top five venues in the country. I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Provo when we’re rockin’, but you’ve got to make it out to one of our games. Put us on your list, and mark it down: The ROC!”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Can Utah Enter Postseason Picture In January?

After starting the season 7-16, things looked rough for the Utah Jazz. But, they turned it around and have won nine of their last 12 games.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First-Year Utah State Head Coach Earns Mid-Season Award Recognition

Danny Sprinkle received recognition for helping lead the Aggies to the best start for a first-year head coach in program history.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Utah State Hosts No. 13 Colorado State Rams

Utah State doesn't have much time to celebrate its first MW win as it prepares to face its first top-25 opponent in No. 13 Colorado State.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Multiple Local NFL Players Named To Pro Bowl Games Rosters

From offense to defense and special teams, seven players with ties to the state of Utah were named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Rosters.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Runnin’ Utes Preparing For Big Test Against Arizona Schools

Utah men's basketball have a great opportunity to make a case for themselves against the Arizona schools this week.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Fan Favorite Ricky Rubio Retires From NBA

Former Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio has officially retired from the NBA after stepping away from the Cleveland Cavaliers over the summer.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

ESPN Analyst Fran Fraschilla On Where BYU’s Marriott Center Ranks In Big 12