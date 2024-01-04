Bovine Blog: Utah State Hosts No. 13 Colorado State Rams

On the Site:
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State doesn’t have much time to celebrate its first Mountain West win as it prepares to face its first top-25 opponent in No. 13 Colorado State. Such is the nature of a challenging mid-major conference that has five teams ranked in the top 44 of the current KenPom rankings.

USU (13-1, 1-0) opens the home portion of its MW schedule against the Rams (13-1, 1-0) on Saturday, January 6.  Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT) in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

“It’s why you play in the Mountain West,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said after the win in Colorado Springs earlier in the week. “It’s a high major league. That Spectrum is going to be rocking. We’re gonna have to play our best game… Our guys? They’ll be ready to compete.”

USU is 61-43 all-time against CSU.

CSU Equal Highest Ranking In Program History

Colorado State enters as the No. 13 team in the AP Top 25 for the second time. CSU reached No. 13 earlier this season after starting 9-0. Five days later, the Rams suffered their only season setback, a 64-61 loss to Saint Mary’s on December 9.

This season marks the first time Colorado State has been ranked in the teens since 1954 when CSU rose to its previous program record of No. 18.

The Rams come in leading the MW in scoring at 84.7 points per game while allowing 68.2 (seventh). The Rams (.532) and Aggies (.497) are the top two shooting teams in the conference through 13 games.

Graduate senior guard Isaiah Stevens leads the team with 17.3 points and 7.4 assists per game. The matchup between Stevens and USU PG Darius Brown II will be one to keep an eye on. Stevens is the seventh-leading scorer and second-leading assist man, behind only Brown II, in the MW.

Patrick Cartier (13.5), Nique Clifford (13.1), and Joel Scott round out the Rams double-digit scorers.

Mountain West KenPom Rankings

No. 21 San Diego State

No. 28 Colorado State

No. 38 New Mexico

No. 39 Nevada

No. 44 Utah State

No. 65 Boise State

No. 94 UNLV

No. 170 San Jose State

No. 196 Fresno State

No. 199 Wyoming

No. 222 Air Force

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State will host the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0) on Saturday, January 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Bovine Blog: Utah State Hosts No. 13 Colorado State Rams