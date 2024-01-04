First-Year Utah State Head Coach Earns Mid-Season Award Recognition

LOGAN, Utah – As Utah State prepares for perhaps its biggest test of the season to this point, Danny Sprinkle received some recognition for his efforts in helping lead the Aggies to the best start for a first-year head coach in program history.

Sprinkle was named as a recipient of the Jim Phelan Award ‘Mid-Season’ honors.

Taking over one of three programs to return zero points, the former Montana State Bobcats had his work cut out for him in Logan. Sprinkle has responded by leading the program to a 13-1 record, including a current 12-game winning streak that is tied for the eighth-longest in program history.

“Danny Sprinkle began his tenure at Utah State with basically no returning players,” said Angela Lento, Vice President College Insider, Inc. “Two months into the season he has the best start to a season, by a first-year coach, in school history. He inherited a Montana State program which had one winning season in 15 years and put together four straight winning seasons before taking over at Utah State. He’s on a short list of young, up-and-coming stars in the profession.”

The Jim Phelan Award honors 2008 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Jim Phelan. Phelan won 830 games (830-524) across 49 seasons of college coaching.

The 2024 award will be announced in Phoenix, AZ, site of the men’s Division I Basketball Championship.

Utah State will host the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0) on Saturday, January 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

