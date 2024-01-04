Four USU Football Athletes Named CSC Academic All-District

LOGAN, Utah – Four Utah State football student-athletes were recently named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Junior tight end Broc Lane, junior defensive end Cian Slone, sophomore defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki, and redshirt freshman linebacker Logan Pili earned the honor.

The CSC Academic All-District teams were announced on Wednesday, January 3.

Lane had a 3.55 GPA while majoring in kinesiology. Slone’s 3.86 GPA also came while studying kinesiology. Tuiaki, a graduate of East High School in Salt Lake, finished with a 3.56 GPA in sociology. Pili, a former Timpview Thunderbird, had a 3.67 GPA in marketing.

To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have played in at least 90 percent or started two-thirds of their team’s games during the season, have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average, and be at least a sophomore academically.

The 2023 Academic All-District Football teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NIAI.

