BYU Football Lands Transfer QB Gerry Bohanon

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has added transfer portal quarterback Gerry Bohanon.

The name should sound familiar, as BYU has faced Bohanon twice before. Now he will don the blue and white for the Cougars.

Bohanon has had previous stops with the Baylor Bears and the USF Bulls.

Bohanon has been a quarterback that BYU’s offensive staff has kept their eyes on for years. During the 2022 transfer portal cycle, BYU reached out to Bohanon to potentially be a backup signal-caller to Jaren Hall. Bohanon ended up going to USF.

BYU was attracted to Bohanon as a prospect because the Cougars run similar passing concepts as Baylor ran with Jeff Grimes when Bohanon was in Waco.

Gerry Bohanon career snapshot

He was a recruit in the class of 2018 and was the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas for that recruiting cycle.

Bohanon prepped at Earle High School in Arkansas, where his mother, Juanita, was the principal. He passed for 11,362 yards and 142 touchdowns and rushed for 5,925 yards and 70 touchdowns.

Bohanon has one year of college eligibility remaining. This is the breakdown of how he still has college eligibility, despite signing in 2018.

In 2018, Bohanon redshirted as a true freshman. The 2019 season was Bohanon’s redshirt freshman campaign.

Then in 2020, it was a free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So in 2021, Bohanon remained a redshirt sophomore. During that 2021 campaign, he helped guide Baylor to a record-setting 12-win season, a Big 12 Championship and a Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss.

In 2022, Bohanon was a redshirt junior. He transferred in the post-spring transfer portal window to the USF Bulls as a graduate transfer. Midway through that season, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that has since kept him sidelined.

The 2023 season was his redshirt senior year, but it qualified for a medical redshirt year by the NCAA. That leaves him with one year left at BYU.

Bohanon joins a BYU quarterback unit that includes Jake Retzlaff, who started the final four games of the 2023 season. They also bring back redshirt freshmen Ryder Burton and Cole Hagen. Plus, returning lettermen Cade Fennegan and Nick Billoups.

