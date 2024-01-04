Local NFL Players Land On Injury Reports Ahead Of Regular Season Finales

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local players landed on their team’s injury report ahead of the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Injuries for Week 18

The regular season for the 2023 NFL season wraps up on January 6 and 7.

Here are the local players that are featured on injury reports before the regular season finales:

Former Utah Utes

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Injury: Hand

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (7-9)

Injury: Shoulder

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

Injury: Forearm

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Game Status: Questionable

Game: vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Team’s playoff status: TBD

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (8-8)

Injury: Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Team’s playoff status: TBD

Former BYU Cougars

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

Injury: Calf

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Team’s playoff status: Clinched Division & First Round Bye

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Injury: Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Team’s playoff status: TBD

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (6-10)

Injury: Concussion

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Game Status: Unofficially ruled out

Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (7-9)

Injury: Foot

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

Injury: Groin

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Former High School Standouts

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (7-9)

Injury: Ankle/Finger

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

