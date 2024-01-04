Local NFL Players Land On Injury Reports Ahead Of Regular Season Finales

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local players landed on their team’s injury report ahead of the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

The regular season for the 2023 NFL season wraps up on January 6 and 7.

Here are the local players that are featured on injury reports before the regular season finales:

Former Utah Utes

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Injury: Hand

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (7-9)

Injury: Shoulder

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

Injury: Forearm

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Game Status: Questionable

Game: vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Team’s playoff status: TBD

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (8-8)

Injury: Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Team’s playoff status: TBD

Former BYU Cougars

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

Injury: Calf

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Team’s playoff status: Clinched Division & First Round Bye

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Injury: Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Team’s playoff status: TBD

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (6-10)

Injury: Concussion

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Game Status: Unofficially ruled out

Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (7-9)

Injury: Foot

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

Injury: Groin

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Former High School Standouts

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (7-9)

Injury: Ankle/Finger

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Game Status: Not listed

Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Local NFL Players Land On Injury Reports Ahead Of Regular Season Finales