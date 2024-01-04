Local NFL Players Land On Injury Reports Ahead Of Regular Season Finales
Jan 4, 2024, 6:11 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local players landed on their team’s injury report ahead of the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Injuries for Week 18
The regular season for the 2023 NFL season wraps up on January 6 and 7.
Here are the local players that are featured on injury reports before the regular season finales:
Former Utah Utes
Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
Injury: Hand
Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
Game Status: Not listed
Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Thursday’s #SEAvsAZ injury report:
OLB Dennis Gardeck (knee) returned to practice. Still no DL Dante Stills (knee) or CB Garrett Williams (ankle)
–@DaniSureck pic.twitter.com/8ndMxjioSt
— Arizona Cardinals Insiders 🎤🎙 (@AZCardsInsiders) January 5, 2024
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (7-9)
Injury: Shoulder
Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
Game Status: Not listed
Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention
#Bears Thursday injury report: pic.twitter.com/n75KWg4XTe
— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) January 4, 2024
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
Injury: Forearm
Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
Game Status: Questionable
Game: vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Team’s playoff status: TBD
The final practice report for #HOUvsIND: pic.twitter.com/iEhGB5SH6F
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 4, 2024
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (8-8)
Injury: Knee
Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
Game Status: Not listed
Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Team’s playoff status: TBD
#Saints Thursday Injury Report#ATLvsNO | @LaMachinery https://t.co/b93unLCVqK
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2024
Former BYU Cougars
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
Injury: Calf
Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
Game Status: Not listed
Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Team’s playoff status: Clinched Division & First Round Bye
Today’s injury report: pic.twitter.com/YthprBOWVm
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2024
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (8-8)
Injury: Knee
Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
Game Status: Not listed
Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Team’s playoff status: TBD
Thursday’s #CHIvsGB injury report.
📝: https://t.co/ZnTX4rWprd pic.twitter.com/XVG3D5XB5B
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 4, 2024
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (6-10)
Injury: Concussion
Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
Game Status: Unofficially ruled out
Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Zach Wilson has not cleared concussion protocol and will not play in the Jets’ season finale against the Patriots pic.twitter.com/OZrNJ5AhnJ
— Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 3, 2024
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (7-9)
Injury: Foot
Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
Game Status: Not listed
Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)
Injury: Groin
Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
Game Status: Not listed
Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Former High School Standouts
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (7-9)
Injury: Ankle/Finger
Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
Game Status: Not listed
Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Team’s playoff status: Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Thursday Week 18 #DENvsLV Injury Reporthttps://t.co/BDgRdPW5Dp
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 4, 2024
