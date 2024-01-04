Utes Quarterback Isaac Wilson Named Utah Gatorade Player Of The Year

SALT LAKE CITY – More accolades for the newly minted Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson rolled in Thursday evening as he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Utah.

Wilson was named the MaxPreps Player of the Year for the State of Utah last month after a stellar senior season with the Corner Canyon Chargers.

The gifted local will be putting his talents on display for Utah football this spring once they resume practices in preparation for the 2024 college football season.

More About Utah Quarterback Isaac Wilson

Wilson led the Corner Canyon Chargers to a 6A State Title in 2023 playing in all 14 of Corner Canyon’s games while completing 254 passes of 382 for 4,595 yards, 49 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Utah’s newest quarterback was also good on his feet taking off 150 times for 1,304 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry and an additional 13 touchdowns.

Isaac Wilson’s Utah Ties, Family Football Tree

Wilson was rated a four-star quarterback during his recruitment process and is the son of former Ute defensive lineman Mike Wilson.

The talented local quarterback was offered by Utah in early November of 2022 and shared the news via old photos of his father in his Utes uniform.

Along with his father Mike, Wilson hails from a long line of football talent. His brother, Zach, played for BYU from 2018-2020 and was taken as the second pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets where he currently resides. Wilson also had two other brothers, Josh and Micah who played linebacker for the Cougars.

