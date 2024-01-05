One dead after car plunges into Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A person is dead after a vehicle plunged into Pineview Reservoir Thursday night, according to UHP.

Utah Highway Patrol was responding to a report of a car driving recklessly through Ogden Canyon. Before troopers could get to the car, it veered into the reservoir.

Emergency crews responded and recovered a body from the crash, according to UHP. The age, and identity or any other details about the person killed are not yet available.

According to the Weber Fire District, two witnesses attempted to assist the driver from the submerged vehicle but were unable to and could not get out of the embankment. First responders found the witnesses by the shore and assisted them.