Utah Valley Fights Off Cal Baptist To Snap Losing Streak
Jan 4, 2024, 8:18 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team fended off the California Baptist Lancers to end a four-game losing streak by the Wolverines.
UVU ends four-game skid
The Wolverines hosted the Lancers at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah on Thursday, January 4.
UVU defeated Cal Baptist, 65-58.
The Wolverines won the contest thanks in part to a nice start to the game and a strong finish at the end of the second half. During the opening 2:55 of the first half, the Wolverines started the night on an 8-0 run.
The Lancers cut into UVU’s advantage and made it a one-possession game a few minutes later. However, Utah Valley owned the lead for the entirety of the game’s first 20 minutes and the Wolverines took a double-digit lead into the halftime break at 33-23.
Cal Baptist came out in the second half with a determination to get back into the game. The Lancers quickly trimmed the Wolverines’ lead down. Cal Baptist took its first lead of the night only 4:30 into the second half.
With 10:05 remaining in the game, Trevin Doirus made a pair of free throws to break a 46-46 tie. Less than 30 seconds later, Dorius dunked the ball to stretch UVU’s lead to two scores and the Wolverines maintained their lead throughout the final minutes of the evening.
Utah Valley finished the contest shooting 42.0 percent overall but went 0-8 on three-pointers. Cal Baptist shot 34.5 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from downtown.
Drake Allen led UVU with 17 points on 5-9 field goals. Dominique Daniels Jr. had 20 points for the Lancers.
Up next for UVU men’s basketball
With the win, the Wolverines moved to a 7-7 record this season.
Utah Valley’s next game is at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, January 6 at 2 p.m. (MT).. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
