Dozens gather to honor Enoch family killed after domestic murder one year ago

ENOCH — Dozens of people filled the Enoch Elementary School gymnasium Thursday night to pay tribute to the Haight family one year after they were killed.

“It seems crazy that it’s already been a year,” said friend Wendy Morris.

The “Celebration of Life, Memorial Event” was put together in three days by a few friends and neighbors of Tausha Haight. Police said she, along with her mother, Gail Earl, and the five Haight children: Macie, Briley, twins Ammon and Sienna, and Gavin, were killed by Tausha’s husband, Michael Haight, before taking his own life.

“Some of us just wanted to… gather people and do this memorial, so we just gathered as a community,” Morris said.

Several people who are friends or former teachers of each of the seven victims shared their favorite memories, which Morris hopes allowed many to continue to heal.

“(This) literally impacted little kids all the way up to every age of adult,” said Cindy Jones, a licensed clinical social worker in Iron County.

Jones addressed how many of those close to the family are still dealing with trauma brought on from last year.

“I think time helps (heal wounds), but time does not reprocess trauma,” Jones said.

A photo wall of the victims was also on display alongside a large sheet of white paper, allowing people to write messages that would be shared with Tasha’s family.

“I would hope that (the Haight’s) light and brightness just keeps shining,” Morris said. “They were an amazing family, they had so much to give.”

Plans to build a permanent memorial to honor the family. The Enoch Community Trauma Recovery Committee encourages anyone who may be experiencing trauma during this anniversary to reach out and get help. You can learn more about them by clicking here.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

Center for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.