Police investigating suspicious death at massage parlor

MIDVALE — Two people were detained after police found a person dead inside a massage parlor Thursday night.

Unified police Sgt. Aymee Race told KSL that officers got a call of a suspicious circumstance at approximately 8:40 p.m. at A+ Massage.

Race said when officers arrived, they determined that a person inside was dead.

Police on the scene said two people were detained and were being interviewed. Police said there was a language barrier, and a translator was brought to the scene to translate.

Race did not release details about the person who died.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.