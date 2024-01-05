On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police investigating suspicious death at massage parlor

Jan 4, 2024, 10:12 PM

Unified police outside of A+ Massage....

Unified police outside of A+ Massage. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MIDVALE — Two people were detained after police found a person dead inside a massage parlor Thursday night.

Unified police Sgt. Aymee Race told KSL that officers got a call of a suspicious circumstance at approximately 8:40 p.m. at A+ Massage.

Race said when officers arrived, they determined that a person inside was dead.

Police on the scene said two people were detained and were being interviewed. Police said there was a language barrier, and a translator was brought to the scene to translate.

Race did not release details about the person who died.

Unified police outside of A+ Massage. (KSL TV) Unified police outside of A+ Massage. (KSL TV)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Man leaping over judges bench stand in coourtroom...

Ken Ritter and Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Nevada judge is back to work a day after being attacked by defendant who jumped atop her

A Nevada judge was back to work Thursday after being injured in an attack by a defendant in a felony battery case who charged forward and launched himself over the judge’s bench.

3 hours ago

(Photo courtesy Haight family)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

How Utah domestic violence policy has changed one year after Enoch murders

It's been one year since the murder of an entire family in a small Utah town sent horror rippling through the state, sparking the community to search for answers and action in the arena of domestic violence.

4 hours ago

The Granite Education Foundation was robbed on Christmas Eve. (photo: KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Foundation that helps students, teachers in need asks for help after break-in

Thousands of dollars worth of toys and clothing for kids in need were stolen from the Granite Education Foundation's donation and distribution center on Christmas Eve.

7 hours ago

FILE - A Delta Airlines plane flies into Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Monday, ...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain midflight to SLC is to make first court appearance

A co-pilot accused of threatening to shoot his captain for proposing they divert their flight to get medical attention for a passenger is set to make his first federal court appearance.

8 hours ago

The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Tauni Merrill)...

Michael Houck

Orem officials say 27,000-square-foot house fire is being investigated as arson

Orem fire investigators say December's 27,000-square-foot house fire was intentionally set and are looking for the person responsible.

9 hours ago

(Photo courtesy Haight family)...

Larry D. Curtis

Enoch hosts memorial for family killed in domestic shooting 1 year ago

A memorial will honor the seven victims of domestic violence killings and suicide one year ago in central Utah.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Police investigating suspicious death at massage parlor