Utah Tech Struggles In Second Half, Falls To Seattle U

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to keep pace in the second half and suffered a loss on the road to the Seattle U Redhawks.

Utah Tech loses to Seattle U to start 2024

The Redhawks hosted the Trailblazers at the Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington on Thursday, January 4.

Utah Tech lost to Seattle U, 70-53.

After a back-and-forth first half with the Redhawks, the Blazers struggled to keep up with the home team over the final 20 minutes of action and Utah Tech dropped its first game of 2024.

Utah Tech the contest by taking the lead a few minutes into the evening. The Blazers held the advantage to the midway point of the first half and owned an 18-11 lead with 8:21 until the break. However, the Redhawks responded with a 20-10 run to close out the half and Seattle U went into the locker room with a three-point lead of 31-28.

After the break, the Redhawks blitzed the Trailblazers. Seattle U eventually built its lead to double figures and won the game by 17 points.

Utah Tech ended the night shooting 37.0 percent from the field and only 21.1 percent from distance. The Redhawks shot 39.1 percent overall and 32.1 percent on threes.

Only two players scored in double-digits for the Blazers. Tanner Christensen led Utah Tech with 16 points on 6-14 shooting.

John Christofilis led the Redhawks with a game-high 32 points on 13-22 field goals, including 6-11 from beyond the arc.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers moved to a record of 6-8 this season.

Utah Tech’s next game is at home against the Grand Canyon Lopes on Saturday, January 6 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

