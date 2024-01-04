On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Poor Shooting Dooms Utah Basketball Against ASU

Jan 4, 2024, 11:09 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are on the road this week starting with the Arizona Sun Devils after a successful opening of Pac-12 play last week against the Washington schools.

In the past, the Arizona trip has been a tough one for the Utes, something that head coach Craig Smith was hopeful his team could correct this week.

The Utes and Sun Devils battled back and forth through the first half with 12 lead changes, but ASU pulled ahead to go to the locker room 41-36.

Utah came out of the half unable to get much going shooting resulting in a 82-70 loss to ASU moving them to 11-3 on the season and 2-1 in Pac-12 play.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

Utah will continue their road trip through Arizona, this time focusing on No. 10 Arizona on Saturday, January 6 with a 6:00 pm MT tip-off that will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Five For Utah Vs. ASU

Utah Men Stats Leaders Against ASU

  • Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson– 19 points
  • Rebound Leader: Branden Carlson – 8 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Gabe Madsen– 5 assists

Carlson went 7-15 from the paint, 2-6 from the three, and 3-5 from the line to earn his team high 19 points. Carlson was also good for eight rebounds, another team high, and one assist.

Deivon Smith came in second with 11 points going 5-13 in the field, 0-1 at the three, and 1-1 at the line including and four rebounds.

Rollie Worster and Cole Bajema finished the night third in scoring with nine points apiece.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Sun Devils

The Utes were only 41% from the field, 32% from the three, and 58% from the line shooting against ASU.

Utah collected 41 team rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks, six steals, but turned the ball over 15 times for 15 Sun Devils points.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

