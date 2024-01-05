Family dog dies in fire that destroyed home in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK — A home was destroyed late Thursday night in a fire that started in the garage before spreading through the attic.

Spanish Fork firefighters said emergency crews were dispatched to the home near 900 East and 1240 South and found heavy smoke coming out of the garage area.

Crews were able to control the fire within an hour and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Both of the home’s occupants were able to exit the home, but one dog died in the fire. The American Red Cross was called in to help the family.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS was assisted by Salem EMS, along with Spanish Fork police, Spanish Fork Power & Light, Central Utah 911 and Dominion Energy. A total of three engines and one ladder responded to the call. The home is believed to be a total loss.