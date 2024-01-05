Real Salt Lake MF Diego Luna Named To USMNT Roster

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna will represent the United States in 2024 as the 20-year-old rising star was selected to play for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter announced the January training camp roster on Friday.

Luna was listed as one of six forwards on the USMNT’s training camp roster.

“This is an opportunity to identify and work with the next generation of players who have the potential to make an impact on our program,” Berhalter said in a statement. “We appreciate the support from MLS and all their clubs so that we can utilize this platform. Our priority is on getting as many players as possible experience in important competitions, and this camp and the match against Slovenia will be extremely valuable in the evaluation process.”

Jan Camp 🔜 Gregg Berhalter calls up 25 players for #USMNT Training Camp in Orlando » https://t.co/KO3fFcE6Tt pic.twitter.com/QwMtDITboQ — U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team (@USMNT) January 5, 2024

Training camp for the USMNT will be held in Orlando, Florida from January 8-16. The United States will open its 2024 slate of matches on January 20 with a friendly against Slovenia. The match with will played in San Antonio, Texas.

Diego Luna Ready To Be ‘That Guy’ For RSL

Diego Luna took a huge jump in 2023, specifically in the final stretch of the season.

RELATED: Diego Luna Ready To Be ‘That Guy’, Committed To RSL

In the end-of-season interviews, Luna said that he is committed to RSL and ready to take another jump in 2024.

“I’m solely focused on playing here. Right now, I’m playing for RSL and that’s what I want to be doing,” Luna said. “I’m in a great run of form and I am going to try my hardest to continue that. All I’m focused on is coming back here next year.”

Moon boy with the equalizer is your @keybank Moment of the Match pic.twitter.com/Q3jdvjVjGM — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 13, 2023

Luna said that his own mentality was a big reason he was able to find success in his second season in the MLS. There are a lot of young players on the roster but Luna is ready to prove that he is one of the best players at Real Salt Lake.

Luna played four times more minutes in 2023 compared to 2022. He scored seven goals in MLS play but is ready to improve on that number as well.

“The biggest takeaway for me has been my own mentality,” Luna said. “I figured (out) what has worked for me and what has not. I want to continue scoring goals and being that guy.”

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.