Woman arrested, accused of shooting and killing man in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and accused of shooting and killing a man in Salt Lake City on Dec. 30.

Vanessa Nicole Johnson was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Friday for investigation of murder and obstructing justice.

About 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 30, Jeremy Robert Martin, 45, was shot in the chest while standing in a driveway at 1089 W. Wenco Circle (1590 South).

“Surveillance video showed a person firing a firearm from a short distance at (Martin), who stumbled a few feet away and collapsed. The person who fired the weapon is then observed getting into a white four-door vehicle which then leaves the area at a high rate of speed,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Police said they were able to obtain a license plate number of the vehicle and trace it to Johnson. Detectives also interviewed a woman who claimed she was in the car with Johnson and that Johnson shot Martin following an argument, the affidavit alleges.

“This witness also informed officers that Vanessa had threatened to harm the witness’s family if (she) told anyone about the shooting,” according to the arrest report.

Details on what Johnson and Martin were arguing about or whether they knew each other prior to the confrontation were not released Friday.

Police say the gun used to shoot Martin had not been recovered as of Friday. Anyone who has information about the weapon or happens to come across a discarded gun is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.

Johnson was also arrested in August and accused of shooting at another man over a parking space.

About midnight on Aug. 11, police responded to a report of a fight with several shots fired at 369 S. 940 West. Officers arrived to find Johnson and a man both with cuts and bruises and a bullet hole in the back window of a car.

“Both admitted to being in a fight with each other over a parking spot, but both denied anything to do with, or knowledge of a shooting. I reinterviewed one of the subjects and she then admitted that during the fight, she heard shots, retrieved her own gun and began shooting in the direction she believed the person was shooting at her from,” according to a police booking affidavit. “A short time later a victim was found in a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. … All parties on scene were not cooperative.”

Johnson was arrested in that case for investigation of aggravated assault and shooting in the direction of a person.