On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Woman arrested, accused of shooting and killing man in Salt Lake City

Jan 5, 2024, 11:43 AM

A woman arrested just a few months ago for allegedly shooting at a man over a parking spot has been...

A woman arrested just a few months ago for allegedly shooting at a man over a parking spot has been arrested again and accused of killing a man in Salt Lake City in December. (Zoka74, Shutterstock)

(Zoka74, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and accused of shooting and killing a man in Salt Lake City on Dec. 30.

Vanessa Nicole Johnson was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Friday for investigation of murder and obstructing justice.

About 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 30, Jeremy Robert Martin, 45, was shot in the chest while standing in a driveway at 1089 W. Wenco Circle (1590 South).

“Surveillance video showed a person firing a firearm from a short distance at (Martin), who stumbled a few feet away and collapsed. The person who fired the weapon is then observed getting into a white four-door vehicle which then leaves the area at a high rate of speed,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Police said they were able to obtain a license plate number of the vehicle and trace it to Johnson. Detectives also interviewed a woman who claimed she was in the car with Johnson and that Johnson shot Martin following an argument, the affidavit alleges.

“This witness also informed officers that Vanessa had threatened to harm the witness’s family if (she) told anyone about the shooting,” according to the arrest report.

Details on what Johnson and Martin were arguing about or whether they knew each other prior to the confrontation were not released Friday.

Police say the gun used to shoot Martin had not been recovered as of Friday. Anyone who has information about the weapon or happens to come across a discarded gun is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.

Johnson was also arrested in August and accused of shooting at another man over a parking space.

About midnight on Aug. 11, police responded to a report of a fight with several shots fired at 369 S. 940 West. Officers arrived to find Johnson and a man both with cuts and bruises and a bullet hole in the back window of a car.

“Both admitted to being in a fight with each other over a parking spot, but both denied anything to do with, or knowledge of a shooting. I reinterviewed one of the subjects and she then admitted that during the fight, she heard shots, retrieved her own gun and began shooting in the direction she believed the person was shooting at her from,” according to a police booking affidavit. “A short time later a victim was found in a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. … All parties on scene were not cooperative.”

Johnson was arrested in that case for investigation of aggravated assault and shooting in the direction of a person.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Spanish Fork Fire Department)...

Josh Ellis

Family dog dies in fire that destroyed home in Spanish Fork

A home was destroyed late Thursday night in a fire that started in the garage before spreading through the attic.

3 hours ago

Two people died and one was injured when a car hit an overturned semitruck on northbound I-15 in Pa...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Carter Williams, KSL.com

Snow forecast to impact Utah roads again Friday, after several crashes Thursday

Snow is expected to continue to impact Utah roads again on Friday, after slick roads resulted in multiple crashes across the state, including one that killed two women and critically injured another in Payson on Thursday.

7 hours ago

Mapleton police Officer Rebekah Hatch, the woman who was hurt during K-9 training....

Andrew Adams

Mapleton K-9 officer seriously injured during training exercise

A Mapleton K-9 officer was seriously injured Wednesday during a training exercise in Spanish Fork.

15 hours ago

The memorial of the Haight family in Enoch Elementary School....

Brianna Chavez

Dozens gather to honor Enoch family killed after domestic murder one year ago

Dozens of people filled the Enoch Elementary School gymnasium Thursday night to pay tribute to the Haight family one year after they were killed.

15 hours ago

Unified police outside of A+ Massage....

Michael Houck

Police investigating suspicious death at massage parlor

Two people were detained after police found a person dead inside a massage parlor Thursday night.

15 hours ago

tracks into a reservoir...

Larry D. Curtis and Lindsey Aerts, KSL TV

One dead after car plunges into Pineview Reservoir

A person is dead after a car plunged into Pineview Reservoir Thursday night according to UHP.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Woman arrested, accused of shooting and killing man in Salt Lake City