Utah Gymnastics Looking Forward To Moving Into Season

Jan 5, 2024, 12:07 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – There was a lot of commotion during the off season for the Red Rocks and they are more than ready to put that behind them and just compete.

Utah gymnastics is set to host Boise State to open their 2024 season on January 5 at 7:00 pm MT and move forward from the allegations of abuse that eventually led to former head coach Tom Farden’s departure.

Newly minted head coach Carly Dockendorf is excited to see her team in full-competition mode and starting to prepare for what will hopefully be another great season for the Red Rocks.

Red Rocks Back In The Saddle Again

Boise State likely won’t be the biggest meet for Utah in 2024, but they are a good starting point for the team who will be facing some of the country’s best the following week in the ESPN Events Invitational at the Maverick Center.

“I think this weekend is very important just to get out there and competing again,” Dockendorf said. “I think we are going to utilize this weekend to put up our lineups that we will want to use at ABC next weekend. This will be a great opportunity to test the waters and try people in certain positions and see if it works. Then we can make adjustments for next weekend.”

Dockendorf anticipates some fluidity in Utah’s lineups this year simply due to the level of talent in the program from top to bottom. Admittedly, it’s a great problem to have.

“We still have people fighting for one spot on bars and one spot on beam which is great,” Dockendorf said. “I think in previous years it was pretty obvious who we were going to have. I think we will try to move lineups around, try some different people out. We haven’t seen what the freshmen are capable of yet or Ashley [Glynn] so I think they will get lots of opportunity to be in the lineup and adjust if we need to.”

Getting Started Is An Opportunity To Heal, Close The Door On A Tough Off-Season

Dockendorf acknowledges the team is just ready to get back to competing and close the door on what has been an unusually tough off-season for the Red Rock program.

“We’re just continuing to move forward, and I think that is what is most important for us,” Dockendorf said. “We had our preseason, we did our work, we got our routines in, our numbers in and now we are just going to stay in the moment. That is one thing we talked about- that is one of our goals- staying in the moment each week. This is just our first meet, we’re prepping for Friday, then we’ll move forward and be prepping for the next week and just staying focused in the day-t0-day, week-by-week now.”

