On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Cincinnati Coach On BYU: ‘Best Shooting Team In The Country’

Jan 5, 2024, 12:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Saturday night will be the first time BYU and Cincinnati face off in men’s basketball since 2001.

The last time they lined up against each other was in the NCAA Tournament. Now they meet as Big 12 foes for the first time.

Both programs are preparing for their debut game in America’s toughest conference.

Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller gave high praise to BYU Basketball

Cincinnati is traveling to Provo for the first time in its storied history. The Bearcats enter league play with an 11-2 record, while BYU is 12-1 and ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

Wes Miller, a former walk-on guard for Roy Williams at North Carolina, coaches the Bearcats. Miller cut his teeth into coaching by leading UNC-Greensboro to unprecedented success for a decade after taking over the job midseason as an interim coach at the age of 28. Now, Miller is leading Cincinnati in his third year with the program.

Miller had high praise for BYU and the challenge that awaits his program in Provo.

“You look at the way they’re shooting the ball better than anybody in the country,” said Miller. “As coaches, we say things, not necessarily totally literally, just to kind of emphasize. They are the best shooting team in the country. That’s not just to emphasize, they can shoot. They are literally and statistically the best three-point shooting team in the country and can shoot at every position.”

First Big 12 game for both programs

Cincinnati is 104th nationally in defending the three-point shot. Opponents have hit 31.2% of their attempts against the Bearcats. BYU enters the matchup averaging 12.8 made threes per game.

Miller continued, “Their ball movement is phenomenal. They’re great in transition. You look at the runs they put on people. It seems like at least once, sometimes twice a half, they just go on a massive run. That’s how they’ve been able to push leads out to 20-30 points most nights. And then I think the things that you’re seeing on tape is how physical they are defensively. They’re old, they’re tough.”

BYU boasts the nation’s No. 1 scoring margin in the country, defeating teams by 28.8 points per game. That’s not going to be a common occurrence in the Big 12. But Miller has a lot of praise for how Mark Pope’s squad is performing entering conference play.

“BYU is one of the best teams in the country. Top-10 team in America right now,” Miller said. “I’ve heard the environment is out of this world; I’ve never been there, haven’t experienced it. But everybody says it’s one of the most underrated venues in college basketball.”

No. 12 BYU vs. Cincinnati

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Tip-off: 8 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Pregame begins at 7 p.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Looking Forward To Moving Into Season

There was a lot of commotion during the off season for the Red Rocks and they are more than ready to put that behind them and just compete.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympic Sprinter Oscar Pistorius Released After Serving Nearly 9 Years In Prison

Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius was released from prison on Friday after serving nearly nine years for killing his girlfriend.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake MF Diego Luna Named To USMNT Roster

RSL midfielder Diego Luna will represent the United States in 2024 as the 20-year-old was selected to play for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Will BYU Basketball Fare In Big 12? Projecting 2024 Order Of Finish

Where will BYU finish in their first season of Big 12 Conference play? Time to make predictions.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Poor Shooting Dooms Utah Basketball Against ASU

The Runnin’ Utes are on the road this week starting with the ASU after a successful opening of Pac-12 play last week.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Struggles In Second Half, Falls To Seattle U

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to keep pace in the second half and suffered a loss on the road to the Seattle U Redhawks.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Cincinnati Coach On BYU: ‘Best Shooting Team In The Country’