Jazz Open Difficult Four-Game Stretch Against Celtics

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will open their toughest four-game stretch of the season when they travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday night.

The Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 26-7 and are 11-2 in their last 13 games.

The Jazz face the Celtics with the wind at their backs having won six of their last seven games and nine of their last 12.

Jazz Open Difficult Road Trip Against Celtics

The Jazz will match up with Boston on the first stop of a three-game road trip.

After facing the league-leading Celtics the Jazz will travel to Philadelphia to face the 23-10 76ers on Saturday before meeting the 25-10 Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

The Jazz then return home to face the 25-11 Denver Nuggets marking four straight games against legitimate NBA title contenders.

After a 1-11 start to the season on the road, the Jazz are 4-3 in their last seven games away from Salt Lake City, and sit just a game back of the 10th and final play-in tournament seed in the West.

Celtics Coming Off Loss To Thunder

The Celtics will host the Jazz looking to avenge a rare loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-123 on Tuesday night.

Boston has the NBA’s best home-court advantage having gone undefeated in 16 games at TD Garden to open the season.

Despite their blemish-free record, the Celtics haven’t looked unbeatable in Boston lately.

They narrowly defeated the lowly Detroit Pistons in overtime last Thursday before squeaking by the Toronto Raptors 120-118 on December 29.

How To Watch Jazz And Celtics

The Jazz will face the Celtics on Friday at 5 pm MST in Boston. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

