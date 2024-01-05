Former Utah Running Back Ja’Quinden Jackson Finds New Home At Arkansas

On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Jan 5, 2024, 2:15 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson will still be rocking red and white in 2024, but it will be with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Jackson hit the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 27, 2023. His Instagram stories showed him on a visit to Fayetteville, Arkansas on January 4, 2024.

Jackson committed to the Razorbacks the next day on January 5, 2024.

About Ja’Quinden Jackson’s Time At Utah

Jackson came to the Utes as a quarterback project back in 2021 from Texas and quickly became a fan favorite due to his connection to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe who tragically died within nine-months of each other.

Because of that connection, Jackson has been the recipient of the 22 Forever Scholarship since its inception.

In 2022, four games into the season, Jackson switched from quarterback to running back and never looked back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Though hampered on and off through the 2023 season with an ankle injury, Jackson was a big part of keeping the Utes on track offensively.

Needless to say, Jackson was expected to be a big part of Utah’s gameplan heading into the Big 12 Era, but things obviously changed.

Stats And Stuff

Jackson saw limited time in three games his first season with the Utes in 2021 at quarterback. Jackson recorded 30 yards on six carries as well as one touchdown.

The talented athlete started 2022 at quarterback but ended it at running back where it was clear he had found his position.

Jackson played in 13 games for the Utes that year playing quarterback, running back and special teams recording 78 carries for 531 yards and nine touchdowns.

In Jackson’s final season with Utah, he started in 11 games while recording a team-high 153 carries for 742 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jackson also added nine catches for 53 yards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah thankfully has a good running back room, but it doesn’t make Jackson’s loss any easier simply due to his sentimental value to the team and what they’ve been through over the past few seasons.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

