BYU Basketball Offers Timpview High Star Dean Rueckert

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball extended a scholarship to one of the nation’s top 2026 recruits.

Timpview High wing Dean Rueckert announced on Instagram that he received an offer from BYU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Rueckert (@deano_rueckert)

“Grateful to receive an offer from Brigham Young University,” wrote Rueckert. “Thank you Coach Pope and Coach Fueger and the rest of the coaching staff for the opportunity. GO COUGS!”

Dean Rueckert is the No. 1 recruit in Utah for 2026

The 6-foot-7, 180-pound Rueckert is a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 35 ranked recruit in the class of 2026, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Through nine games this year in his sophomore season with Timpview, Rueckert is averaging 20.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Along with the offer from BYU, Rueckert reports offers from Washington, Cal, UNLV, and Utah Valley.

Last year, in his freshman season at Timpview, Rueckert helped the T-Birds reach the 5A State Championship Game before falling to Alta.

Timpview comes into the season looking to repeat their run to the 5A Title game and with Dean Rueckert returning at an elite level, the T-Birds will look to finish it off this year with a 5A Title!@kslsports @mkomma2 @TimpviewB @timpviewsports @Coach_IzzyIngle @dean_rueckert pic.twitter.com/yCS5u39TkO — KSL Sports Rewind (@KSLSportsRewind) November 24, 2023

In November, the KSL Sports Rewind team said that Rueckert has returned this season “at an elite level” and that “the T-Birds will look to finish it off this year with a 5A Title.”

247Sports ranks Rueckert as the state of Utah’s top recruit for the class of 2026.

Ruckert had a big summer with Timpview. During the Section 7 event played inside the Arizona Cardinals stadium, Rueckert dropped 46 points in a game against Campbell Hall High from California.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper