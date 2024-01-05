Collin Sexton Leads Jazz In Rough First Half Against Celtics

BOSTON – Collin Sexton was a bright spot for the Utah Jazz in an otherwise rough half against the Boston Celtics.

Utah trailed Boston by 31 at halftime, 71-40.

— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 6, 2024

Sexton led the Jazz in scoring in the first half with 12.

Lauri Markkanen and Sexton helped a sputtering Jazz offense make a second-quarter run to close the Celtics lead.

Boston led by as much as 36 in the first half.

Sexton has been a big part of Utah’s recent success. Over the last ten games, he has averaged 21.1 points and 4.5 assists.

Jazz Open Difficult Four-Game Stretch Against Celtics

The Utah Jazz will open their toughest four-game stretch of the season when they travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday night.

The Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 26-7 and are 11-2 in their last 13 games.

The Jazz face the Celtics with the wind at their backs having won six of their last seven games and nine of their last 12.

After facing the league-leading Celtics the Jazz will travel to Philadelphia to face the 23-10 76ers on Saturday before meeting the 25-10 Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

The Jazz then return home to face the 25-11 Denver Nuggets marking four straight games against legitimate NBA title contenders.

After a 1-11 start to the season on the road, the Jazz are 4-3 in their last seven games away from Salt Lake City and sit just a game back of the 10th and final play-in tournament seed in the West.

