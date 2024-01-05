Jordan Clarkson Dances On Celtics Defense, Nails Fadeaway

BOSTON – Jordan Clarkson struggled against the Boston Celtics on Friday but he put together a nice highlight in the third quarter.

With Sam Hauser defending, Clarkson gave an array of moves before stepping back for a mid-range jump shot.

In 17 minutes, Clarkson had 2 points on 1/7 shooting with two rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

He also had four turnovers.

Clarkson wasn’t the only Jazzmen who struggled in the Garden though.

Utah shot under 40% from the field and made just six of their first 33 attempts from deep.

The Jazz went down by 20 at 10:45 in the second quarter and trailed by at least 20 for the rest of the game.

Jazz Open Difficult Four-Game Stretch Against Celtics

The Utah Jazz will open their toughest four-game stretch of the season when they travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday night.

The Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 26-7 and are 11-2 in their last 13 games.

The Jazz face the Celtics with the wind at their backs having won six of their last seven games and nine of their last 12.

After facing the league-leading Celtics the Jazz will travel to Philadelphia to face the 23-10 76ers on Saturday before meeting the 25-10 Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

The Jazz then return home to face the 25-11 Denver Nuggets marking four straight games against legitimate NBA title contenders.

After a 1-11 start to the season on the road, the Jazz are 4-3 in their last seven games away from Salt Lake City and sit just a game back of the 10th and final play-in tournament seed in the West.

