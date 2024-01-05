Talen Horton-Tucker Spins Into Celtics Defense, Scores With A Foul

BOSTON – Late in the fourth quarter against the Celtics, Talen Horton-Tucker got a tough layup to drop through contact.

The play gave Horton-Tucker his fifth point of the night.

Horton-Tucker fell out of the Jazz’s rotation in December.

In Utah’s past six games, he has played a total of six minutes.

When he checked into the game against Boston in the second half, he played well.

In 12 minutes, Horton-Tucker posted 11 points, two steals, and a rebound.

The Jazz will look onto Philadelphia after dropping in Boston, 126-97.

Jazz Open Difficult Four-Game Stretch Against Celtics

The Utah Jazz will open their toughest four-game stretch of the season when they travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday night.

The Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 26-7 and are 11-2 in their last 13 games.

The Jazz face the Celtics with the wind at their backs having won six of their last seven games and nine of their last 12.

After facing the league-leading Celtics the Jazz will travel to Philadelphia to face the 23-10 76ers on Saturday before meeting the 25-10 Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

The Jazz then return home to face the 25-11 Denver Nuggets marking four straight games against legitimate NBA title contenders.

After a 1-11 start to the season on the road, the Jazz are 4-3 in their last seven games away from Salt Lake City and sit just a game back of the 10th and final play-in tournament seed in the West.

