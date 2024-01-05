Jazz Open Road Trip With Blowout Loss To Celtics

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz opened their three-game Eastern Conference road trip with a 126-97 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics.

Despite not playing in the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum scored 30 points to lead the Celtics.

The Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen who scored 17.

First Quarter

The Jazz started 0-6 from the floor and trailed the Celtics 10-0 three minutes into the game.

Boston held the Jazz to 4-22 over the first 10 minutes of the game including 0-8 from the three-point line.

The Jazz shot just 1-12 from three in the first quarter while committing four turnovers leading to eight Celtics points.

After one, the Jazz trailed the Celtics 30-15.

Second Quarter

The Celtis opened the second quarter on a 24-3 run extending their lead to 36 midway through the third.

The Jazz stopped passing and instead hunted shots as each player on the floor tried to end the drought by themselves.

After a 1-6 start from Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz forward knocked down back-to-back threes to give the Jazz their first offensive momentum of the game.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 12 points as they trailed the Celtics 71-40 at the break.

Third Quarter

Derrick White and Jrue Holiday made life difficult throughout the game blowing up the Jazz’s offensive sets while generating easy baskets on offense.

Jayson Tatum raised his scoring total to 30 points midway through the third quarter as he abused the Jazz bigs.

The Jazz shot 12-22 from the floor in the third but were outscored by the Celtics 36-35 in the quarter.

After three the Jazz trailed the Celtics 107-75.

Fourth Quarter

Both teams went to their deep benches throughout the fourth quarter as Talen Horton-Tucker re-entered the rotation for the Jazz.

The Jazz trimmed the Celtics lead to 26, 114-88, with five minutes left to play but never truly threatened to make it a game.

The Celtics downed the Jazz 126-97.

