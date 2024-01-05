On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Turn Attention To 76ers After Celtics Debacle

Jan 5, 2024, 8:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz never led in their 126-97 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics opened the game on a 10-0 run as the Jazz missed their first six shots of the game and never truly found their footing in Boston.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points to lead the Celtics while Lauri Markkanen had 17 points to lead the Jazz.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Jazz Have Terrible Shooting Night

One game removed from shooting better than 50 percent from the floor, 50 percent from three, and 90 percent from the three-point line as a team, the Jazz had one of the worst shooting nights in franchise history.

“We just looked timid around the basket early in the game,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “We shot under 50 percent in the paint tonight.”

For only the 13th time since the Jazz moved to Utah, the team shot below 37 percent from the floor, below 18 percent from three, and below 68 percent from the free-throw line.

And, for the 13th time, they lost the game when shooting so poorly.

The last time the Jazz shot this poorly they fell to the Dallas Mavericks 118-68 in 2018. They also shared those shooting splits in an 88-72 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.

“The tone of the game was established early with our lack of ability to convert around the basket,” Hardy added, “then obviously not making any threes.”

The Jazz connected on a season-low six three-pointers despite 34 attempts, marking only the fourth time in franchise history the Jazz have shot 6-34 or worse from downtown.

Twice before the Jazz have shot just 6-34 from three, and only once, the 50 points loss to the Mavericks in 2018, did they shoot 6-35.

“Our locker room right now is not happy with the performance tonight and is ready to get back out there tomorrow,” Hardy said.

Jazz Turn Page To 76ers

After their loss to the Celtics, the Jazz will turn their attention to the Philadelphia 76ers who were also on the wrong side of a 128-92 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

The 76ers own the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 23-11, but are just 3-3 in their last six games.

Despite failing to break the 100-point mark against the Knicks, the 76ers have one of the league’s top offenses.

Philadephia owns the fourth-best offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating.

The 76ers trail only the Celtics when it comes to Net Rating nearly halfway through the NBA season.

Though they were blown out by the Knicks, Joel Embiid continued his impressive run of 30-point, 10-rebound games against New York.

The six-time All-Star recorded a 30-point double-double for the 15th straight game, and now sits one game shy of tying Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who did it 16 straight times to set an NBA record.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will face the 76ers on Saturday at 5:30 pm MST in Philadelphia. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Picks Up First Conference Win Over Arizona State

The Utah Utes women's basketball team cruised to a 17-point road win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Prove Steady In Season Opener Against Boise State Broncos

The Red Rocks opened their 2024 season hosting the Boise State Broncos in front of a full house at home in the Huntsman Center.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Open Road Trip With Blowout Loss To Celtics

The Utah Jazz opened their three-game Eastern Conference road trip with a 126-97 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker Spins Into Celtics Defense, Scores With A Foul

Late in the fourth quarter against the Celtics, Talen Horton-Tucker got a tough layup to drop through contact.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Dances On Celtics Defense, Nails Fadeaway

Jordan Clarkson struggled against the Boston Celtics on Friday but he put together a nice highlight in the third quarter.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Leads Jazz In Rough First Half Against Celtics

Collin Sexton was a bright spot for the Utah Jazz in an otherwise rough first half against the Boston Celtics.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Turn Attention To 76ers After Celtics Debacle