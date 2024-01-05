Utah Gymnastics Prove Steady In Season Opener Against Boise State Broncos

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks opened their 2024 season hosting the Boise State Broncos in front of a full house at home in the Huntsman Center.

Utah didn’t disappoint– beam queen Maile O’Keefe earned a 10.0 on the event right out of the gate, while the team left plenty of room to grow and improve through the season.

The Red Rocks walked away with a 197.300 – 194.325 victory over the Broncos as they turn their attention to next week for the ESPN Events Invitational and Best of Utah meets, both to be held at the Maverik Center on January 13 and 15.

LIGHT THE U! Utah Gymnastics posts a 197.300 – 194.325 victory over Boise State to open the 2024 season.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 6, 2024

Utah Vault, BSU Bars

Utah Vault

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.700

Camie Winger: 9.775

Ella Zirbes: 9.750

Ashley Glynn: 9.850

Makenna Smith: 9.900

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.875

Utah Vault Total: 49.150

BSU Bars

Mahleea Werline: 9.725

Elaina McGovern: 9.175

Kylee Hamby: 9.775

Victoria Smirnov: 9.275

Courtney Blackson: 9.325

Emily Lopez: 9.875

BSU Bars Total: 47.975

BSU Vault, Utah Bars

BSU Vault

Sydney Kho: 9.650

Elaina McGovern: 9.700

Adrianna Popp: 9.800

Alyssa Vulaj: 9.775

Emily Lopez: 9.725

Courtney Blackson: 9.825

BSU Vault Total: 48.825

BSU Total Score: 96.800

Utah Bars

Makenna Smith: 9.850

Alani Sabado: 9:850

Ella Zirbes: 9.550

Amelie Morgan: 9.775

Grace McCallum: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 9.925

Bars Total Score: 49.325

Utah Total Score: 98.475

Utah Beam, BSU Floor

Utah Beam

Makenna Smith: 9.700

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.775

Grace McCallum: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.875

Amelie Morgan: 9.850

Maile O’Keefe: 10.00

Utah Beam Total: 49.375

Utah Total Score: 147.850

Our Queeniest Queen of the Beam. 10.0 on the first go.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/QKhA9oARys — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 6, 2024

BSU Floor

Alyssa Vulaj: 9.625

Sydney Leitch: 9.350

Blake Pascal: 9.825

Emma Loyim: 9.825

Elaina McGovern: 9.800

Courtney Blackson: 9.875

BSU Floor Total: 48.950

BSU Total Score: 145.750

BSU Beam, Utah Floor

BSU Beam

Alyssa Vulaj: 9.675

Sydney Kho: 9.675

Emma Loyim: 9.775

Emily Lopez: 9.650

Adriana Popp: 9.700

Sydney Leitch: 9.750

BSU Beam Total: 48.575

BSU FINAL SCORE: 194.325

Utah Floor

Makenna Smith: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.825

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.875

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.850

Grace McCallum: 9.900

Maile O’Keefe: 9.950

Utah Floor Total: 49.450

UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.300

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports