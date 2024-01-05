On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Gymnastics Prove Steady In Season Opener Against Boise State Broncos

Jan 5, 2024, 9:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks opened their 2024 season hosting the Boise State Broncos in front of a full house at home in the Huntsman Center.

Utah didn’t disappoint– beam queen Maile O’Keefe earned a 10.0 on the event right out of the gate, while the team left plenty of room to grow and improve through the season.

The Red Rocks walked away with a 197.300 – 194.325 victory over the Broncos as they turn their attention to next week for the ESPN Events Invitational and Best of Utah meets, both to be held at the Maverik Center on January 13 and 15.

Utah Vault, BSU Bars

Utah Vault

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.700

Camie Winger: 9.775

Ella Zirbes: 9.750

Ashley Glynn: 9.850

Makenna Smith: 9.900

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.875

Utah Vault Total: 49.150

BSU Bars

Mahleea Werline: 9.725

Elaina McGovern: 9.175

Kylee Hamby: 9.775

Victoria Smirnov: 9.275

Courtney Blackson: 9.325

Emily Lopez: 9.875

BSU Bars Total: 47.975

BSU Vault, Utah Bars

BSU Vault

Sydney Kho: 9.650

Elaina McGovern: 9.700

Adrianna Popp: 9.800

Alyssa Vulaj: 9.775

Emily Lopez: 9.725

Courtney Blackson: 9.825

BSU Vault Total: 48.825

BSU Total Score: 96.800

Utah Bars

Makenna Smith: 9.850

Alani Sabado: 9:850

Ella Zirbes: 9.550

Amelie Morgan: 9.775

Grace McCallum: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 9.925

Bars Total Score: 49.325

Utah Total Score: 98.475

Utah Beam, BSU Floor

Utah Beam

Makenna Smith: 9.700

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.775

Grace McCallum: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.875

Amelie Morgan: 9.850

Maile O’Keefe: 10.00

Utah Beam Total: 49.375

Utah Total Score: 147.850

BSU Floor

Alyssa Vulaj: 9.625

Sydney Leitch: 9.350

Blake Pascal: 9.825

Emma Loyim: 9.825

Elaina McGovern: 9.800

Courtney Blackson: 9.875

BSU Floor Total: 48.950

BSU Total Score: 145.750

BSU Beam, Utah Floor

BSU Beam

Alyssa Vulaj: 9.675

Sydney Kho: 9.675

Emma Loyim: 9.775

Emily Lopez: 9.650

Adriana Popp: 9.700

Sydney Leitch: 9.750

BSU Beam Total: 48.575

BSU FINAL SCORE: 194.325

Utah Floor

Makenna Smith: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.825

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.875

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.850

Grace McCallum: 9.900

Maile O’Keefe: 9.950

Utah Floor Total: 49.450

UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.300

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Picks Up First Conference Win Over Arizona State

The Utah Utes women's basketball team cruised to a 17-point road win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Turn Attention To 76ers After Celtics Debacle

The Utah Jazz never led in their 126-97 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics and now turn their attention to the Philadelphia 76ers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Open Road Trip With Blowout Loss To Celtics

The Utah Jazz opened their three-game Eastern Conference road trip with a 126-97 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker Spins Into Celtics Defense, Scores With A Foul

Late in the fourth quarter against the Celtics, Talen Horton-Tucker got a tough layup to drop through contact.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Dances On Celtics Defense, Nails Fadeaway

Jordan Clarkson struggled against the Boston Celtics on Friday but he put together a nice highlight in the third quarter.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Leads Jazz In Rough First Half Against Celtics

Collin Sexton was a bright spot for the Utah Jazz in an otherwise rough first half against the Boston Celtics.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Gymnastics Prove Steady In Season Opener Against Boise State Broncos