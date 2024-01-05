Utah Gymnastics Prove Steady In Season Opener Against Boise State Broncos
Jan 5, 2024, 9:05 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks opened their 2024 season hosting the Boise State Broncos in front of a full house at home in the Huntsman Center.
Utah didn’t disappoint– beam queen Maile O’Keefe earned a 10.0 on the event right out of the gate, while the team left plenty of room to grow and improve through the season.
The Red Rocks walked away with a 197.300 – 194.325 victory over the Broncos as they turn their attention to next week for the ESPN Events Invitational and Best of Utah meets, both to be held at the Maverik Center on January 13 and 15.
LIGHT THE U!
Utah Gymnastics posts a 197.300 – 194.325 victory over Boise State to open the 2024 season.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 6, 2024
Utah Vault, BSU Bars
Utah Vault
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.700
Camie Winger: 9.775
Ella Zirbes: 9.750
Ashley Glynn: 9.850
Makenna Smith: 9.900
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.875
Utah Vault Total: 49.150
Makenna sticks it 🤌#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/Tnve2iC4Tt
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 6, 2024
BSU Bars
Mahleea Werline: 9.725
Elaina McGovern: 9.175
Kylee Hamby: 9.775
Victoria Smirnov: 9.275
Courtney Blackson: 9.325
Emily Lopez: 9.875
BSU Bars Total: 47.975
BSU Vault, Utah Bars
BSU Vault
Sydney Kho: 9.650
Elaina McGovern: 9.700
Adrianna Popp: 9.800
Alyssa Vulaj: 9.775
Emily Lopez: 9.725
Courtney Blackson: 9.825
BSU Vault Total: 48.825
BSU Total Score: 96.800
Grace doing Grace things.#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/FxygXRn0Ik
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 6, 2024
Utah Bars
Makenna Smith: 9.850
Alani Sabado: 9:850
Ella Zirbes: 9.550
Amelie Morgan: 9.775
Grace McCallum: 9.925
Maile O’Keefe: 9.925
Bars Total Score: 49.325
Utah Total Score: 98.475
Utah Beam, BSU Floor
Utah Beam
Makenna Smith: 9.700
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.775
Grace McCallum: 9.875
Abby Paulson: 9.875
Amelie Morgan: 9.850
Maile O’Keefe: 10.00
Utah Beam Total: 49.375
Utah Total Score: 147.850
Our Queeniest Queen of the Beam.
10.0 on the first go.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/QKhA9oARys
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 6, 2024
BSU Floor
Alyssa Vulaj: 9.625
Sydney Leitch: 9.350
Blake Pascal: 9.825
Emma Loyim: 9.825
Elaina McGovern: 9.800
Courtney Blackson: 9.875
BSU Floor Total: 48.950
BSU Total Score: 145.750
BSU Beam, Utah Floor
BSU Beam
Alyssa Vulaj: 9.675
Sydney Kho: 9.675
Emma Loyim: 9.775
Emily Lopez: 9.650
Adriana Popp: 9.700
Sydney Leitch: 9.750
BSU Beam Total: 48.575
BSU FINAL SCORE: 194.325
Honestly, makes it looks easy 🤯#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/ZKMj4VTphc
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 6, 2024
Utah Floor
Makenna Smith: 9.875
Abby Paulson: 9.825
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.875
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.850
Grace McCallum: 9.900
Maile O’Keefe: 9.950
Utah Floor Total: 49.450
UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.300
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.