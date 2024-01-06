Troopers: Wrong-way driver killed in Morgan County crash; I-84 temporarily closed

MORGAN — A woman was killed in a crash between a sedan and semitruck on Interstate 84 Saturday morning.

State troopers say the woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes northwest of Morgan when her vehicle and the semitruck collided head-on at approximately 7:04 a.m.

The woman died in the crash and a deputy was able to remove an infant that was in the backseat of the sedan. The infant was taken to an area hospital, and an update on their condition was not immediately available.

Troopers have closed eastbound I-84 at milepost 96 while westbound lanes were briefly closed. Morgan County officials said there may be limited access to Old Highway Road from the interchange in Peterson. Westbound traffic may experience brief interruptions as troopers continue their investigation.