BYU Lands Four-Star Faletau Satuala During All-American Bowl

PROVO, Utah – BYU football landed a commitment from one of the state’s best football recruits.

Bountiful High linebacker/safety Faletau Satuala picked BYU in a hat ceremony during the 2024 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The game was televised nationally on NBC.

He picked BYU over finalists Utah and UCLA.

Satuala was one of five recruits in the 2024 class that announced his commitment at the 2024 All-American Bowl.

Adding Satuala is another case of the strong close BYU had on the recruiting trail for the 2024 recruiting class, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Satuala is the state of Utah’s No. 3 prospect, according to the industry standard 247Sports Composite. Satuala checks in at No. 411 on the 247Sports Composite’s national rankings.

He becomes the second four-star high school prospect to commit to BYU in the 2024 recruiting cycle, joining tight end Ryner Swanson.

During his senior season, Satuala helped lead Bountiful to a surprising appearance in the 5A State Championship game.

Satuala was rarely off the field for Bountiful in his season. On defense, where he projects at the collegiate level at safety and linebacker, he recorded 86 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and three pass deflections. Over on offense, he was a big target in the passing game, hauling 54 receptions for 799 yards.

Satuala’s versatility at Bountiful earned the “Mr. 2-Way” award for 5A from the KSL Sports Rewind team.

