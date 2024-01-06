On the Site:
BYU Picks Up Second QB Commit From Transfer Portal

Jan 6, 2024, 12:50 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has added a second quarterback to its 2024 roster from the Transfer Portal.

First was Baylor, South Florida signal-caller Gerry Bohanon. The latest addition is Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet.

Treyson Bourguet announces commitment to BYU Football

Bourguet (Pronounced Bour-gay) has three years of eligibility remaining in his college career. He was a prospect BYU recruited during the 2022 recruiting cycle, but he ended up at Western Michigan, initially out of high school in Tucson, Arizona.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bourguet got on BYU’s radar as a high school recruit when he attended a summer camp.

During his two seasons in Kalamazoo, Bourguet appeared in 10 games with the Broncos. He passed for 1,314 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Bourguet comes from a football family. His older brother, Trenton Bourguet, is a quarterback at Arizona State. The Sun Devils will be joining the Big 12 next season and will face BYU in Tempe in 2024.

BYU’s winter semester begins on Monday, with the football program kicking off winter conditioning next week. Spring practices are expected to start in early March.

It’s expected that BYU will have a quarterback competition to establish who will be the starter in year two of the Big 12 era for the Cougars.

Last season, BYU finished 5-7 overall, 2-7 in Big 12 play, with former USC, Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis and Jake Retzlaff as the starting quarterback.

Retzlaff returns to compete in the 2024 season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

