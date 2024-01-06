Utah State Linebacker Declares For NFL Draft

LOGAN, Utah – After two productive seasons in Aggie blue and white, linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. announced his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

The senior linebacker announced his intention via social media on Friday, January 5.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my incredible family, coaches, and teammates,” Tafisi Jr. wrote.

“I am deeply grateful to Utah State University and the University of Washington for the unforgettable memories and invaluable experiences they’ve provided me throughout my collegiate journey. These institutions have played an integral role in shaping me as a player and as an individual, and I am thankful for the support and education I received during my time at both schools. With that being said, I am thrilled to officially announce my decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. This choice represents the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and an unrelenting passion for the sport.”

The former Alta Hawk paced the Aggies this season with 142 stops. Tafisi Jr. had double-digit tackles a program-record ten times this season. He was named to the Phil Steele All-American list for his efforts this season.

After appearing in 22 games across four seasons for the Washington Huskies, Tafisi Jr. transferred to Logan before the 2022 season. He was named honorable mention All-Mountain West after making 69 tackles in eight starts before missing the remainder of the season with an injury. He is the first Aggie to earn All-American recognition since 2019.

